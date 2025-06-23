Why The Panasonic BR-2/3AGCT4A Battery Is Essential For Industrial Automation Systems

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) The Panasonic BR-2/3AGCT4A Battery: A Key Component for Reliable Industrial Automation

June 23, 2025 by Sam Francis

In the world of industrial automation, even the smallest components can have a big impact. The Panasonic BR-2/3AGCT4A battery is one such example.

Compact and often overlooked, this 6V battery plays a crucial role in supporting uninterrupted operations across CNC machines, PLCs, and various automation systems.

It is especially valued by maintenance engineers and automation professionals looking to prevent downtime in critical environments.

What are the key specifications of the Panasonic BR-2/3AGCT4A battery?

The BR-2/3AGCT4A is a 6V lithium battery equipped with a connector and designed for long-lasting, high-reliability performance in industrial settings. Known for its stable voltage and excellent shelf life, it delivers consistent power under extreme temperature and vibration conditions.

Its compact format allows seamless integration into tight hardware configurations. Its low self-discharge rate and wide operating temperature range (typically from -40°C to +85°C) make it ideal for heavy-duty industrial use.

Essential for memory backup and machine stability

In CNC systems and PLCs, batteries like the BR-2/3AGCT4A are essential for maintaining system memory. They preserve critical data such as parameter settings, machine origin coordinates, and custom configurations when the main power is off.

A failed battery can lead to data loss, requiring machine reconfiguration and sometimes expensive service calls.

In sectors such as aerospace manufacturing, medical device assembly, and automotive robotics, data loss due to a depleted battery can cause costly delays or product defects.

In these industries, where time-sensitive production and quality assurance are crucial, having a reliable memory backup system is not just useful, it's critical to meeting delivery schedules and avoiding compliance issues.

Where is the BR-2/3AGCT4A commonly used?

This Panasonic battery is commonly used in FANUC controllers and other high-performance automation platforms.

Whether it's a robotic arm in a production line or a milling machine in a precision workshop, the BR-2/3AGCT4A ensures the system can restart reliably and resume its tasks without interruption.

It is often labeled as a direct replacement for FANUC part number A98L-0031-0025.

When should you replace the BR-2/3AGCT4A battery?

Like all batteries, the BR-2/3AGCT4A has a limited lifespan. Common signs of a failing battery include warning messages on the HMI, date/time reset issues, or loss of position memory.

Proactive replacement, typically every 1–2 years depending on usage, is key to preventing sudden downtimes and operational disruptions. ​​Many industrial maintenance protocols now include battery status checks as part of monthly preventive maintenance routines.

Where to buy BR-2/3AGCT4A battery with confidence?

To avoid the risk of machine stoppage or compatibility issues, it's crucial to source only fully tested models. Suppliers like CNC-Shopping offer genuine Panasonic BR-2/3AGCT4A batteries, with global shipping and full technical traceability.

Having a spare in stock is a smart move for maintenance teams working in time-sensitive production environments.

Conclusion

Though small in size, the Panasonic BR-2/3AGCT4A battery is critical in supporting memory and performance in automation hardware. With regular maintenance and access to reliable suppliers, companies can ensure system uptime, protect configuration data, and avoid costly delays.

Learn more about FANUC lithium batteries and their applications on the official FANUC battery support page .