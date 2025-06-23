Agriculture Ministry Steps Up Food Security Efforts Amid Escalating Regional Tensions

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Alaa Farouk, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, affirmed that all bodies affiliated with the ministry are intensifying efforts to bolster Egypt's food security and shield the agricultural sector from the repercussions of ongoing regional developments, including the escalating Iran-Israel conflict.

Farouk noted that although these geopolitical tensions have placed mounting pressure on global supply chains and driven up food prices, the ministry has maintained a steady course. A comprehensive set of proactive measures has been implemented to stabilise the national food situation and ensure sustained availability of essential commodities.

The minister emphasised that Egyptian agricultural exports and imports have remained unaffected and, in fact, have reached unprecedented levels this year. He attributed this resilience to the sustained work of specialised ministry departments-such as the Agricultural Quarantine Authority and the External Agricultural Relations department-which continue to open new international markets for Egyptian crops. These initiatives contribute to foreign currency inflows and strengthen national income.

He also underscored the critical role of the Central Administration of Agricultural Quarantine in evaluating and approving new import sources for strategic agricultural commodities and key production inputs. These efforts aim to diversify sourcing and reduce vulnerability to supply shocks from any single country, while also reinforcing collaboration with other ministries to support Egypt's strategic reserves.

Farouk reiterated the government's unwavering support for Egyptian farmers, describing them as the cornerstone of agricultural productivity. This support includes the provision of production inputs, certified and improved seeds, and sustained guidance on adopting modern agricultural practices to maximise land and water resource efficiency.

The minister stressed that under the leadership of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, the Egyptian state is well-equipped to handle crises. He pointed to the significant agricultural expansion driven by national megaprojects launched during Al-Sisi's presidency. Farouk credited the President's continuous follow-up and commitment to food security for the remarkable progress seen in the sector.

Efforts are ongoing, he added, to improve resource efficiency, enhance yields, and minimise losses.“Food security is national security,” Farouk stated.“We will spare no effort in safeguarding it.”

For his part, Mohamed El-Mansy, Head of the Central Administration of Agricultural Quarantine, said the ministry is closely monitoring the implications of the Iran-Israel conflict on Egypt's agricultural exports and imports of strategic goods.

El-Mansy confirmed that agricultural exports remain on track, with volumes reaching 5.2 million tonnes by mid-year. He explained that key export seasons-including those for strawberries, citrus fruits, and potatoes-have either concluded or are in their final stages, while others such as sweet potatoes and onions are ongoing with notable increases in volumes. Export seasons for grapes, mangoes, and pomegranates are also anticipated to perform strongly.

On the import front, El-Mansy reported continued smooth inflows of essential commodities. Since the beginning of January, Egypt has imported approximately 4.9 million tonnes of wheat, 4.2 million tonnes of yellow maize, and 2.2 million tonnes of soybeans.

He also noted that the quarantine authority is actively exploring new import sources for strategic commodities and production inputs, prioritising countries expected to yield high output amid shifting climatic conditions. Updated risk management protocols have been implemented to mitigate pest-related threats and ensure the safety and integrity of domestic agricultural ecosystems.