Kash Patel Tries To Brush Off Trumpepstein Questions At Fiery Senate Hearing: 'I Don't...'

FBI Director Kash Patel testified at the Senate in a fiery hearing on Wednesday. Patel tried to brush off questions as he was grilled by lawmakers on the Epstein scandal, with members probing on Trump's ties to the convicted sex offender.

When asked“how many times did Trump's name appear in the Epstein files – more than 100 or more than 1000,” Patel had just a one liner answer:“I don't know.”

When pressed further for estimate on the figure, Patel clarified that he“didn't know” the estimate.

Wednesday's hearing marks the second day that he was grilled before House lawmakers.

On Tuesday, the FBI director faced sceptical Democrats over his leadership and handling of both the Charlie Kirk assassination investigatio and a purge of officials of the probing agency.

On the second day of his questioning, Patel argued that court orders prevented the release of some evidence and that in other areas the FBI had limited material in its possession.

Heated debate erupts during hearing

As the questions continued, Kash Patel even got into a heated debate with Dan Goldman, who asked the FBI director if 'Trump's name appeared in the Epstein files'.

“You are hiding the Epstein files, Mr. Patel. You are part of the cover-up,” Representative Dan Goldman of New York said.

Patel bristled, calling the allegation“patently and categorically false” and insisting that he was legally constrained when it came to what the bureau could disclose.

Epstein scandal

Donald Trump has long faced scrutiny over his past association with Jeffrey Epstein, who died in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on charges of sexual exploitation.

The Epstein case has also created tensions within the Republican Party. President Donald Trump and his MAGA supporters have clashed with elements of the party over efforts to close the book on Epstein, raising expectations of new revelations.

During the POTUS's second state visit to the UK, activists across the nation protested against his visit with projections of Epstein and Trump on Windsor Castle towers, ad-vans and massive posters.