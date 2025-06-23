Shahed 101 Drone Crashes In Umm Uthaina In Amman, Says Military

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 23 (Petra) -- A Shahed 101 drone crashed on Monday afternoon in the Umm Uthaina area of ??Amman, Director of Military Media Brigadier General Mustafa Hyari said.Hyari stated that the crash damaged the patio of a restaurant in Umm Uthaina, noting that security teams and the Royal Engineering Corps cordoned off the area to deal with the drone. He explained that the drone carried an explosive warhead, but it did not detonate on impact and was dismantled.He added that hundreds of drones and missiles partially fell in the Kingdom's territory and did not cause significant damage or serious injuries, explaining that 30 drones fell completely in the Kingdom, carrying their entire bodies and explosive payloads.The drones and projectiles fell in uninhabited areas, with the exception of three, which hit residential buildings in the areas of Umm Uthaina, Abu Nuseir and Azraq.Hyari called for adhering to safety instructions, not to approach falling objects, to report them to 911 and to remain indoors when sirens sound to avoid harm.He urged Jordanians to seek shelter in the nearest place when drones or parts of them fall and to avoid approaching them for fear of the presence of explosives or chemicals that could cause poisoning.He also called for staying away from them to allow security teams to deal with and dismantle them to preserve the lives of citizens.