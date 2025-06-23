G6 Hospitality's Revenue Management Program Delivers Double-Digit Growth And Outperforms Market

MENAFN - News Direct) Dallas, Texas | June 23, 2025 10:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time

G6 Hospitality, parent company of Motel 6 and Studio 6, today announced the results of its Revenue Management Services (RMS) program, which continues to deliver superior performance for participating properties compared to the broader portfolio and the market at large.

The RMS program leverages proprietary automation tools, daily competitive set monitoring, and bi-weekly strategy calls with dedicated revenue managers. These initiatives allow general managers to focus on guest experience while G6's experts optimize pricing, channel mix, and promotional strategies.

Properties enrolled in the G6 Revenue Management Services program saw an impressive 11% year-over-year revenue growth in the first quarter of 2025, more than double the growth rate of the rest of the portfolio and significantly ahead of industry benchmarks. These properties also achieved a 10% higher Average Daily Rate (ADR) compared to non-RMS properties, reflecting the program's effectiveness in optimizing pricing and maximizing revenue opportunities.

The RMS program's impact is especially pronounced on G6's app & website. In Q1 2025, properties under revenue management saw web and app channel growth of 11.5%, while the rest of the portfolio experienced a 4.4% decline. This digital uplift is driven by advanced dynamic pricing, OTA optimization, and a dedicated central performance marketing team that ensures each property is positioned to capture demand across all segments.

The program continued to demonstrate momentum in April 2025. Revenue-managed properties posted a 9% revenue growth for the month, compared to just 0.7% for non-revenue managed hotels. Web channel growth for RMS properties stood at 11%, dramatically outpacing the 0.6% growth for non-RMS properties. Average Daily Rate (ADR) for RMS properties reached $78.24, a significant premium over the $66.68 ADR for non-managed properties.

“Our Revenue Management Services program is designed to empower our franchisees with cutting-edge tools, strategic expertise, and real-time data to drive results,” said Sonal Sinha, CEO of G6 Hospitality. “The success we're seeing-higher ADR, more direct bookings, and significant revenue growth-demonstrates the value of our hands-on, data-driven approach. We're proud to help our partners outperform the market and deliver exceptional value to their guests.”

This announcement follows G6 Hospitality's recent launch of the AI-powered My6 app, which delivers a faster, more personalized booking experience and has already driven a 14% year-over-year increase in direct bookings. Together, these initiatives underscore G6 Hospitality's commitment to leveraging technology and data to drive growth, enhance guest satisfaction, and support franchisee success.

About G6 Hospitality LLC

G6 Hospitality LLC is the leading economy lodging franchisor, with nearly 1,500 economy lodging locations under the iconic Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands in the United States and Canada. G6 Hospitality is committed to making hospitality accessible to all through responsible business practices and unparalleled opportunity for franchisees to build a legacy through ownership. Both Motel 6 and Studio 6 were recognized in the 2024 Entrepreneur Franchise 500® report, with Motel 6 ranking in the top 50 of all franchises. The Carrollton, Texas-based company was named a 2024 Leader in Diversity by Dallas Business Journal.

For more information, please visit