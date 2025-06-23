STATE OF AI SEARCH FOMO.AI UNVEILS JUNE 2025 REPORT ON GETTING CITED & SEEN BY AI

Download The State of AI Search (July 2025) Now

FOMO today launched its State of AI Search report, offering a forward-looking analysis of how gen AI is rewriting the rules of visibility, SEO, and content.

- Dax Hamman | Search & Marketing Expert

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The report, authored by FOMO CEO & AI Search expert Dax Hamman, breaks down seismic changes across Google, OpenAI, Bing, and Perplexity, mapping out what marketers must do to stay discoverable as AI becomes the dominant interface between users and information.

“This isn't just a shift in the search results,” says Dax.“It's a shift in who gets seen, who gets trusted, and who gets chosen. AI is now curating the internet. If your brand isn't being surfaced in those AI-generated answers, you're becoming invisible.”

What the Report Covers

AI is no longer JUST PART of the search experience, IT IS the experience. Traditional organic listings are being pushed down or replaced altogether by AI-generated summaries, citations, product cards, and shopping experiences.

- Why Google's AI Overviews and“AI Mode” have dramatically reduced organic click-through rates

- How ChatGPT is selling Shopify products inside chat windows-without ever linking out

- Why Microsoft Bing's AI strategy focuses on source citation and traffic sharing (and how to benefit from it)

- How brand trust, author bios, and structured data influence whether AI cites you or ignores you

- The rise of“AI agents” that make decisions for users, and what happens if you're not in their source pool

You'll come away with a new understanding of:

- Why visibility now means citation, not just ranking

- How Google's zero-click trend is accelerating, and what to track instead of just raw traffic

- The content formats most likely to be selected by AI (hint: original research, structured Q&A, expert POVs)

- Why long-term brand trust is now the key ranking factor, even if users never click

- How to optimize for LLMs (Large Language Models) using what FOMO calls“reputation at scale”

“AI Overviews are dominating prime SERP real estate,” says Jes Scholz, SEO futurist and advisor to FOMO.“Being excluded from those panels is worse than a low ranking, because the user may never even know you exist. This is where reputation and authority intersect with discoverability.”

The report also answers some of the most-searched and most-urgent questions in the marketing world right now, including:

- How do I get my brand cited in Google's AI answers?

- What's the difference between AI Overviews and traditional SEO, and how do I optimize for both?

- Is ChatGPT replacing Google for informational search, and should I care?

- Why is my content no longer driving clicks even when I rank well?

- What does E-E-A-T look like in an AI-curated internet, and how do I prove it?

Backed by global SEO data, platform analysis, and expert commentary, The State of AI Search helps marketers move from confusion to clarity-and from invisible to indispensable.

Now available for free download at FOMO



This is the part of an ongoing series of research-backed reports from FOMO designed to guide marketers through the new frontier of AI-first digital discovery. Whether you're in SEO, content strategy, or a business leader, this is required reading.

About FOMO

FOMO delivers AI-powered marketing teams built for the new era of speed, scale, and search disruption. Our hybrid approach combines machine precision with human creativity to produce content and campaigns that rank, convert, and build long-term brand authority. Clients include Noom, PetMeds, and a range of B2B and DTC innovators.

