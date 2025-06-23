Vision With Precision: New Firmware Updates For PTZ, Apps, Controller Plus Cinema EOS And XF Camcorders

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, June 2025 – Canon today announces the launch of some exciting and free-to-download firmware updates for its AutoTracking Application RA-AT001, PTZ cameras, RC-IP1000 controller plus Cinema EOS and XF professional camcorders. The firmware is expected to be available from July onwards and consists of the following:

AUTO TRACKING APPLICATION RA-AT001:

Canon's renowned Auto Tracking PTZ capabilities have significantly evolved thanks to the latest firmware update adding the following new paid-for1 features: Multi-Person Framing, Face Direction Framing and Sit/Stand Framing. These new features enhance the PTZ camera's ability to achieve pleasingly natural and professional compositions.

Multi-Person Framing:

Ideal for visual podcasts, talk shows and lectures where it's important to keep several people together in the frame and maintain a well-balanced composition.

Face Direction Framing:

Based on the direction in which the subject is facing, this function automatically leaves space in front of the face for a more aesthetically pleasing composition.

Sit/Stand Framing:

When people sit down, the camera can now automatically zoom in on the individual. And when they stand up, the camera will automatically zoom out.

PTZ CAMERAS:

New firmware is also available for Canon's range of PTZ (Pan, Tilt, Zoom) cameras. Improvements include automatic RTMP/SRT streaming re-connection in the event of a network disruption, as well as the ability to reduce the frame rate of web-based live camera feeds to optimise performance on congested networks.

MULTI-CAMERA CONTROL APP:

Canon's Multi-Camera Control App is a free-of-charge iOS smartphone / iPad application for controlling and monitoring up to four professional video cameras simultaneously. The new Multi-Camera Control App update will now allow PTZ cameras to be controlled and in addition will include Pan/Tilt, Preset Selection, Auto Tracking on/off operation plus pinch-in/out zoom.

RC-IP1000 CONTROLLER:

Three important updates are now available via new firmware for the RC-IP1000 controller. Standard Communication serial support is added, which allows operators to control PTZ cameras indoors by serial communication, plus improvements have been made to camera pre-registration, with a long press on the touch panel added to register a preset and a larger Preset Thumbnail layout now added.

CINEMA EOS AND XF PRO CAMCORDERS:

Enhanced virtual production support with Unreal Engine has been added by connecting multiple computers simultaneously, plus it is now possible to play RAW video files in-camera with digital lens correction applied and with improved OSD customisation.