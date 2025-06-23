Feature.Io Announces Strategic Partnership With Luma Ai To Power Next-Gen Personalized Experiences In The Engagement Economy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Los Angeles, CA, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Feature.io , an entertainment technology company that's redefining audience engagement, today announced a strategic partnership with Luma, a leader in multimodal AI. This collaboration brings Luma's frontier video model Ray2 into Feature's Smart ContentTM ecosystem, transforming passive audiences into active, measurable, and monetizable communities.

The partnership combines Feature's advanced smart-content infrastructure, trusted by brands such as Mobil 1 and Netflix, with Luma's cutting-edge generative video models to deliver deeply interactive, personalized, and scalable audience experiences. With Netflix, Feature's Smart Content technology generated more than 100M impressions with 650K new users in a campaign for Love Death + Robots. Together, Feature and Luma will unlock new creative and commercial potential across media, sports, and entertainment.

Luma's industry-leading video model Ray2 is capable of producing fast, coherent motion and ultra-realistic visual detail. Also featuring advanced multimodal reasoning capabilities, Luma makes rich, controllable worldbuilding more accessible to creators than ever before. The company's technologies unlock new levels of depth, personalization, and scalability for digital storytelling and fan engagement.

“Our partnership with Luma AI enables a new layer of personalization that actively engages audiences, rewards participation, and delivers measurable outcomes. Together, we're creating a foundational infrastructure for the future of audience connection,” said Steven Ilous, CEO and Founder of Feature.

“At Luma, we're focused on building transformative multimodal AI that empowers creators and enterprises, and this partnership advances that goal. By combining our generative technology with Feature's platform, we're delivering more immersive, scalable digital experiences-and moving closer to a future where AI meaningfully enhances how we create, connect, and engage,” added Amit Jain, CEO of Luma AI.

Highlighting immediate real-world application, the partnership will integrate shared technologies into Lollipop Racing , Feature's highly anticipated project that was recently featured in Variety , and officially presented by Mobil 1 and featuring Porsche and their race-ready 911 GT3 R. Featuring a Hollywood-pedigreed team, including Executive Producer David Ayer (A Working Man, The Beekeeper, Training Day) and Showrunner Marisha Mukerjee (Halo, Snowpiercer), Lollipop Racing serves as a showcase for how Smart ContentTM and AI-enhanced storytelling can empower creators and brands.

This announcement also signals Feature's upcoming Series A investment round, highlighting the company's momentum and strategic position at the intersection of next-generation content and fan engagement.

About Feature

Feature is the smart-content platform powering the Engagement Economy. By transforming passive content into measurable and personalized audience experiences, Feature provides creators, brands, and platforms with unparalleled opportunities for monetization, engagement, and audience loyalty.



About Luma

Luma is building multimodal general intelligence that understands and operates in the physical world. Its flagship platform, Dream Machine, enables anyone to generate photorealistic video and images from simple prompts, and now powers content creation for over 30 million users. In 2025, Luma released Ray2, a frontier video generative model capable of creating realistic visuals with stunning detail and natural motion. Luma's models are used by top entertainment studios and ad agencies as well as technology leaders like Adobe and AWS, and are available via subscription or API. The company is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, AWS, Amplify Partners, and Matrix Partners.

