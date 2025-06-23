Image Recognition Market Forecast Report 2025-2030, With Profiles Of Notable Players Qualcomm, Microsoft, IBM, Google, NVIDIA, AWS, Catchoom Technologies, Hitachi, Slyce, Wikitude, And Clarifai
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|145
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$53.55 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$98.18 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Image Recognition Market Segmentation
By component:
The market is analyzed by component into the following:
- Hardware Software Services
By deployment model:
The report analyzed the market by deployment model as below:
- On-Premise Cloud Edge-based
By end-user segment:
The report analyzed the market by end-user segment as below:
- Communication and Technology BFSI Retail Government Media & Entertainment Healthcare Others
By regions:
The study also analysed the image recognition market into the following regions, with country level forecasts and analysis as below:
- North America (US, Canada, and Mexico) South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Others) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, and Others Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Others) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, and Others)
Reasons to Purchase This Report
- The report provides a strategic outlook of the image recognition market to decision-makers, analysts and other stakeholders in easy-to-read format for taking informed decisions. The charts, tables and figures make it easy for executives to gain valuable insights while skimming through the report. Analyst support through calls and email for timely clarification and incorporating additional requests. Option of presentation or doc format with the estimates file to take care of diverse requirements. 15% free customization to help cater for additional requirements with significant cost-savings.
