Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Company To Become Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Group

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This announcement follows approval by the company's lead regulator, the Iowa Insurance Division. This change allows the company to enhance its operational and financial flexibility while continuing to provide comprehensive insurance solutions for specialty healthcare businesses and grow its national insurance retail business, PMCA Insurance Solutions.

Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Company announces its restructuring into LMHC, effective January 1, 2026.

"This new structure gives us greater ability to enhance product offerings, pursue strategic partnerships, and better serve our distribution and reinsurance partners without compromising the quality of our agents' and insureds' experience with us.," said Aaron Pearce, CEO of Pharmacists Mutual.

The mutual holding company structure also further supports Pharmacists Mutual's ongoing efforts to expand into new markets and strengthen relationships with independent agencies and distribution partners. It also aligns with the company's commitment to long-term financial stability.

There will be no change to day-to-day operations, existing policies, or the great service that agents and insureds have come to expect from Pharmacists Mutual.

About Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Company:

Pharmacist Mutual Insurance Company is headquartered in Algona, Iowa. PMIG provides specialized insurance products through its underwriting companies and in partnership with independent agencies around the United States. Founded in 1909, the group continues to be a leading provider of commercial lines property and casualty products for independently owned and operated pharmacies in the United States. The insurance company subsidiaries of PMIG are rated A- (Excellent) by AM Best.

