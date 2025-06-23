Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ASHFORD TRUST SETS SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL DATES


2025-06-23 11:02:16
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DALLAS, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT ) ("Ashford Trust" or the "Company") today announced details for the release of its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Ashford Trust plans to issue its earnings release for the second quarter after the market closes on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, and will host a conference call on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (646) 307-1963. A replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, August 7, 2025, by dialing (609) 800-9909 and entering the confirmation number, 9727869.

The live broadcast of Ashford Trust's quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's website, , on Thursday, July 31, 2025, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately one year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

SOURCE Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.

MENAFN23062025003732001241ID1109711144

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

