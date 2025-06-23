Portugal Telecom Operators Intelligence Report 2025, Featuring MEO, Vodafone Portugal, NOS, Lycamobile, And NOWO

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover insights from the Portugal Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report. Get executive-level analysis of Portugal's telecom market trends, forecasts to 2029, and opportunities in mobile, broadband, and pay-TV sectors. Explore regulatory impacts and competitive dynamics driving 5G growth.

"Portugal Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report," a new report by the analyst, provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Portugal today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2029. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV markets, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

Demographic and macroeconomic context in Portugal.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, DTT migration, IoT regulations, etc.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets. Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

The overall telecom and pay-TV services revenue in Portugal will grow at a CAGR of 1.4% during 2024-2029.

Mobile data service revenue will grow at a five-year CAGR of 5.6%, due to increasing 5G adoption, rising mobile broadband subscriptions, and growing demand for high-speed data services. Operators' investments in expanding 5G coverage and offering unlimited or higher data plans will further drive revenue growth. Fixed broadband service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 1.7% across the forecast period, thanks to gains in fiber subscriptions on the back of broadband network expansion efforts by the government and telcos.

Total telecom and pay-TV service revenue in Portugal will grow at a CAGR of 1.4% over the forecast period 2024-2029, led by contribution from mobile data and fixed broadband segments. Mobile data service revenue will grow at a five-year CAGR of 5.6%, due to increasing 5G adoption, rising mobile broadband subscriptions, and growing demand for high-speed data services. Operators' investments in expanding 5G coverage and offering unlimited or higher data plans will further drive revenue growth.

1. Market highlights

2. Operating Environment

3. Telecom services market outlook

4. Mobile services market

5. Fixed services market

6. Pay-TV services market

7. Competitive landscape and company snapshots

8. Appendix

MEO

Vodafone Portugal

NOS

Lycamobile NOWO

