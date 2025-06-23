Business Travel Market Trends Report 2025: Passenger Flows, Market Value, Main And Key Destinations, Projects, Mergers And Acquisitions, & Challenges And Opportunities
Dublin, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Key Trends in Business Travel (2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This key trends report provides valuable insight into business travel. This key trends report analyzes and explains the business travel sector including insights into business travelers, market trends, consumer trends, destinations, sector deals, challenges and opportunities.
This report helps to understand the overview of business travel, trends in business tourism, and the traveler demographics that prefer to undertake business travel. This report explores the effect to the economy and environment due to business travel.
Reasons to Buy
- Gain an understanding of business travel Gain an insight into the business tourism sector See some of the key destinations Learn about the key trends, opportunities and challenges in business travel
Key Topics Covered:
- Snapshot Business Travel Passenger Flows Business Travel Market Value Main and Key Destinations Projects, Mergers and Acquisitions Key Market Trends Case Study Challenges and Opportunities Appendix
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- TravelPerk Lufthansa Group GMR Airports
