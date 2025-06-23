R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
R0AR , the trailblazing DeFi platform, proudly announces the official listing of its $1R0R token on BitMart, marking its first centralized exchange (CEX) debut. This milestone catapults R0AR onto the global stage, making decentralized finance smarter, safer, and radically more accessible for all.
Why R0AR Stands Out
R0AR rejects the complexity that often plagues DeFi. Its unified ecosystem-anchored by the R0AR Wallet, R0ARchain (a high-speed, low-cost Ethereum Layer 2), and the AI-driven R0ARacle (launching soon)-delivers privacy without paranoia, control without complexity, and institutional-grade tools without intimidation. With $1R0R, users unlock staking, farming, and advanced trading insights, all seamlessly integrated.
Until now, accessing $1R0R required navigating decentralized exchanges (DEXs). BitMart changes that, offering unmatched liquidity, price discovery, and a user-friendly gateway for millions worldwide.
Why BitMart?
BitMart's global reach, robust security, and user-first ethos align perfectly with R0AR's mission. This listing empowers both new and seasoned users to trade $1R0R with ease, free from the friction of DEXs.
Key Listing Details
Token : $1R0R (ERC-20, Ethereum)
Liquidity : Backed by locked presale funds
Access : Available to all BitMart users globally (KYC required)
Deposits & Withdrawals : Fully supported
Get Started : Sign up at BitMart, complete KYC, and start trading $1R0R today. https://www.bitmart.com/trade/en-US?symbol=1R0R_USDT
The 1ROR PowerDrop event page is now officially online!Campaign page:
To Join the R0AR Revolution users can:Create and verify a BitMart account. Trade $1R0R with ease. Join the community at @th3r0ar for real-time updates. Explore the ecosystem at
What's Next for R0AR?
The BitMart listing is just the start. R0AR's roadmap includes:
Full Platform Launch : An all-in-one dashboard for staking, farming, and liquidity management.
R0ARacle Activation : Real-time AI-powered market insights to rival institutional tools.
Expanded Listings : More CEX partnerships to broaden access.
Innovations : NFT integrations and tokenized real-world assets (RWAs).
Users can join the movement at
About R0AR
is a DeFi ecosystem designed to make decentralized finance intuitive, secure, and powerful. With its custom Ethereum Layer 2, AI-driven insights, and user-first design, R0AR empowers everyone to thrive in DeFi.R0ar on Bitmart direct link: R0AR Platform: How to use the r0ar Platform : Contacts
Chief Development Officer
Brandon Billings
r0ar
Chief Technology Officer
Dustin Hedrick
r0ar
