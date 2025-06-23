Mohegan Sun Raises The Bar On Resort Dining With Four Acclaimed New Openings

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "These openings reflect the depth, creativity and ambition we're bringing to our culinary strategy," said Jeff Hamilton, President & General Manager of Mohegan Sun. "From a speakeasy-style supper club to a bakery from a James Beard semifinalist, these concepts have added renewed energy to our destination and are giving guests even more reasons to choose Mohegan Sun."

The Farm Italy: Design-Led Italian Cuisine Anchored by Scratch Cooking

Led by John Tunney and his accomplished restaurant group, The Farm Italy pays homage to traditional Italian aesthetics with sculptural archways, imported greenery and statement lighting that frames the marble-clad bar and colonnaded dining room.

The kitchen is equally impressive: pastas are house-made, sauces simmered from scratch, and dishes like the Pappardelle Bolognese, Branzino and Cacio e Pepe deliver a refined take on regional comfort fare. A specialty cocktail list rooted in Italian tradition delivers options such as the Strawberry Basil Aperol Spritz and Nero Old Manhattan. Reservations can be made at mohegansun/farmitaly .

Beauty & Essex: Cult-Favorite Supper Club Arrives in Connecticut

Mohegan Sun is the first property outside a major metro area to house Beauty & Essex, the culinary experience from TAO Group Hospitality and Chef Chris Santos. Discreetly hidden behind a working pawn shop, the space opens into a multi-room arrangement where Japanese whisky, vintage guitars, and glam speakeasy energy collide.

The menu showcases globally inspired dishes with a twist, including the Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup Dumplings, Wagyu Steak Tartare and Gochujang Salmon. The cocktail program features playful signatures such as the Ice Spice, featuring Mohegan Sun's exclusive Patrón Reposado, and Earl the Pearl, a crisp vodka-and-tea infusion that balances elegance and edge. Guests can also enjoy brunch on Saturdays and Sundays, with unique offerings like Red Velvet Waffles and Croque Madame Benedict. Reservations are available up to 30 days in advance at mohegansun/beauty .

The Shed: Casual Comfort Food with a Chef-Driven Twist

Now open in Mohegan Sun's Casino of the Earth, The Shed's first Connecticut location delivers the ambiance that its fans love most: a bright, beach-inspired setting and a menu that spans indulgent to healthy. Helmed by Chef Roberto Baez, the concept introduces a casual-yet-refined eatery designed for guests seeking a high-quality meal in a laid-back setting.

Designed to meet today's evolving tastes, The Shed provides a fully customizable vegan menu. Diners can enjoy daily brunch service, featuring crowd-pleasers like Chicken & Waffles with habanero honey and Arugula Benedict with chipotle hollandaise.

SIFT Bake Shop & A.T.Y Bar & Bonbons: Award-Winning Pastries and a Bold New Cocktail Experience

Chef Adam Young, a James Beard semifinalist and Food Network's "Best Baker in America," brings his coastal Connecticut cult-favorite bakery, SIFT, to Mohegan Sun. Created with his wife and co-owner, Ebbie Young, the expansion reflects their shared vision of bringing "a little delight to everyone," a hospitality-first approach that has defined the SIFT brand since the couple opened their first bakery in Mystic nearly a decade ago.

The Mohegan Sun location also marks the debut of A.T.Y Bar & Bonbons, an adjacent boutique cocktail and dessert bar presented by Grey Goose. SIFT's hand-laminated pastries, including the acclaimed Chocolate Croissant, Opera Cake and Pecan Sticky Bun, are made fresh daily. At A.T.Y, guests can enjoy small plates like a dip trio with toasted baguette, alongside hand-crafted cocktails and chocolate bonbons finished with meticulous detail.

Reservations and details about Mohegan Sun's more than 40 dining venues can be found at mohegansun/dining .

