Codametrix Chosen By Health Systems Representing $180B In Net Patient Revenue

BOSTON, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CodaMetrix, the premier AI-powered medical coding company, today announced two landmark initiatives to meet rapid market adoption. Following six years of accelerating expansion within the largest health systems in the nation, CodaMetrix is launching the first contextual coding automation platform and a new Emergency Department (ED) solution, while expanding its executive leadership team with deep healthcare and AI expertise.

CMX CARE , the industry's first contextual coding automation platform - is marking the next generation of autonomous coding. The Clinical Assessment & Resolution Engine (CARE) is built to unify and streamline fragmented coding workflows into an intelligent, end-to-end process. As health systems scale AI across the enterprise, CMX CARE serves as a "code once, use many" infrastructure that delivers measurable ROI, reduces cost and administrative burden, and maintains compliance by capturing the full clinical story. It ensures high-quality medical coding from any source, while keeping pace with rising reimbursement and clinical utility.

As AI proliferates across healthcare, tools like ambient documentation offer front-end efficiency but fall short on coding completeness and compliance - especially for complex, longitudinal care. Meanwhile, disparate AI systems are generating codes in other silos, risking inconsistency and misalignment across reimbursement, quality, and research. CMX CARE serves as the governance layer - autonomously coding, enabling targeted human review when needed, and ensuring all codes, regardless of source, are accurate, compliant, and aligned with clinical documentation to support appropriate reimbursement.

"We've been focused on building something smarter," said Hamid Tabatabaie, CEO, CodaMetrix. "Our goal is to help providers modernize their coding operations through the responsible adoption of AI. CARE doesn't just automate - it operates at the intersection of clinical documentation, context, and coding quality standards to support remediation and cross-source consistency. It goes beyond the microphone or note, ingesting documentation from the entire longitudinal patient journey, enriching it intelligently, validating against provider and payer policies, and managing the final steps of coding. That last mile is arguably the most pivotal - it's where risk concentrates and where value is ultimately realized. That's what providers need in an AI-powered future: an intelligent, 'code once, use many' digital infrastructure."

Health systems partnering with CodaMetrix now represent over $180 billion in Net Patient Revenue - nearly 12% of the U.S. total. "These aren't just customers. They are believers, early adopters, and most importantly experienced healthcare leaders who show us what is required to adopt AI with an enterprise-grade scale. Now, many have become investors, collectively representing $40B in NPR. They're backing our vision to redefine coding as an enterprise strategic asset, not just a back-office task," said Tabatabaie.

Today, CodaMetrix also introduced its Emergency Department (ED) coding automation module atop CMX CARE, developed in collaboration with UC San Diego Health and Mass General Brigham. "Emergency departments are the front lines of healthcare delivery, and our teams are being pushed to the limit. Our collaboration with CodaMetrix ensures we can capture the complexity of each patient's journey with greater accuracy and efficiency, when ED volumes are now accounting for 40% of UCSD Health's admissions," said Miguel Vigo, Chief Revenue Officer at UC San Diego Health , who is co-presenting at the 2025 HFMA Annual Conference with Tabatabaie.

To underscore the company's rapid growth and commitment to building a best-in-class organization CodaMetrix has recently expanded its executive team to prepare for the next stage of growth. CodaMetrix recently welcomed:



Gail Airasian , Chief Growth Officer

Malissa Bennett , Chief Revenue Officer Michael Mercurio , Senior Vice President of Customer Operations

"CodaMetrix began as an internal initiative at Mass General Brigham and has rapidly evolved into the leading contextual coding automation platform in healthcare. We're building a team capable of ushering in the New Era of Healthcare Finance," said Tabatabaie.

CodaMetrix will showcase the CMX CARE platform and its expanded service lines at the HFMA Annual Conference in Denver from June 23-25, 2025. Attendees can visit Booth #637 to learn more. CEO Hamid Tabatabaie and UC San Diego Health CRO Miguel Vigo will co-present a spotlight session titled "Transforming Medical Coding: Efficiency, Accuracy, and Automation in Action" on Tuesday, June 24 at 8:30 AM MT in Room Mile High 1B .

About CodaMetrix

Built in partnership with providers, CodaMetrix customers represent 220 hospitals - including top-ranking health systems in 27 states and 9 of the 20 U.S. News & World Report Honor Roll institutions. CodaMetrix is the leading AI-powered platform for contextual coding automation, helping health systems transform revenue cycle operations through intelligent, autonomous coding. CodaMetrix delivers enterprise-grade automation across specialties. Its CMX CARE platform leverages longitudinal clinical context to enable accurate, end-to-end medical coding. In a $20 billion U.S. coding market and a healthcare system burdened by over $1 trillion in wasteful spending, precision automation offers a powerful path to sustainability. Named the No. 1 solution for cost of care reduction by KLAS Research, CodaMetrix helps reduce coding costs by more than 50%, cut manual coding by 70% while empowering coders to work at the top of their licensure, and lower coding-related denials by up to 60%. Learn more at or follow us on LinkedIn.

