Petrol, Diesel Prices On June 2: Check Latest Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Petrol and diesel prices across India remained largely unchanged on June 2, 2026, providing temporary relief to consumers after a series of fuel price hikes over the past few weeks. Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) continued to maintain existing retail rates despite fluctuations in global crude oil markets and growing concerns over fuel supply costs. Check latest fuel prices in your city

City Petrol (Rs /litre) Diesel (Rs /litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Bengaluru Rs 110.89 Rs 98.80 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.87 Rs 99.65 Hyderabad Rs 115.69 Rs 103.82

The current rates come after multiple upward revisions in May, when state-run fuel retailers raised prices several times in response to soaring international crude oil prices. Reports indicate that petrol and diesel prices have increased significantly in recent weeks as oil companies attempted to offset mounting under-recoveries amid elevated global energy costs.

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Industry estimates suggest that despite the recent hikes, OMCs continue to face substantial losses because retail fuel prices remain below the actual procurement and refining costs. Analysts believe future revisions will depend largely on global crude oil movements, geopolitical developments, exchange rate fluctuations and government policy decisions.

Among major metros, Kolkata, Mumbai and Bengaluru continue to rank among the costliest cities for fuel, while Delhi remains relatively cheaper due to differences in state taxes and local levies. Fuel prices continue to vary across states depending on VAT rates, transportation costs and dealer commissions.

Consumers are advised to check daily fuel prices through official oil company websites, mobile applications or SMS services, as rates are revised every morning based on market conditions and taxation structures.

Also Read: Jet fuel under-recovery at Rs 30/litre; LPG demand being managed