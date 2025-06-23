Dolby, Lenovo, And Google Unveil The World's First Chromebook With Dolby Atmos

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Whether you're lost in the story of your favorite movie or show, jamming to the latest hits, or getting swept away in that new audiobook, Dolby Atmos creates an amazing experience with breathtaking, moving audio that flows above and around you. Immersive and emotive, Dolby Atmos is sound you can feel, creating a powerfully moving entertainment experience.

"Chromebooks are powerful devices celebrated for their simplicity, affordability, and ability to inspire creativity," said Mahesh Balakrishnan, Vice President and General Manager of Consumer Entertainment, Dolby Laboratories. "With Dolby Atmos now available on the Lenovo Chromebook Plus, we are bringing cutting-edge, immersive audio to an even broader and more diverse audience."

"The Lenovo Chromebook Plus (14", 10), the first Chromebook with Dolby Atmos, is an important milestone in our long-standing collaboration with Dolby," said Benny Zhang, Executive Director and General Manager of Chromebooks in Lenovo's Intelligent Devices Group. "We are committed to bringing innovative firsts to consumers everywhere and, through working with Dolby, our Chromebook users will now enjoy best-in-class premium audio."

"As we continue to innovate within the Chromebook lineup, our priority remains delivering exceptional performance and experiences that truly matter to you," said John Maletis, VP of ChromeOS Product, Google. "Dolby has been an invaluable partner in this journey, enabling us to offer best-in-class audio experiences through Dolby Atmos, cherished by leading creators and loved by entertainment fans around the globe."

Dolby Atmos places users in the action as sound comes alive with unparalleled clarity and depth that goes beyond ordinary listening experiences. It brings your content to life with rich, dynamic sound so you can connect more deeply to the entertainment you love. Whether you're using headphones or laptop speakers while winding down with your favorite show or jamming during a work session with your favorite tracks in Dolby Atmos, the new Lenovo Chromebook Plus raises the bar for audio on Chromebooks.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB ) is a world leader in immersive entertainment. From movies and TV, to music, sports, gaming, and beyond, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide across all their favorite devices. We partner with artists, storytellers, and the brands you love to transform entertainment and digital experiences through groundbreaking innovations like Dolby Atmos , Dolby Vision , Dolby Cinema , and Dolby OptiView .

