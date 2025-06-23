403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Aakash Education Student, Subhrojit Paul From Kolkata, To Represent India At 36Th International Biology Olympiad 2025 In Philippines
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, June 23, 2025: Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), the national leader in test preparatory services, is proud to share that its student, Subhrojit Paul from Kolkata, has been selected to represent India at the 36th International Biology Olympiad (IBO) 2025, which will take place from July 20 to 27, 2025, in Quezon City, Philippines.
The International Biology Olympiad (IBO) is a global competition for school students who are passionate about biology. It brings together top students from around the world to solve biology-related questions and perform experiments. Each participating country sends four to six students, selected through rigorous national-level exams.
Subhrojit had also qualified NSEB and INBO 2023, and participated in the OCSC camp in 2024. This year, his selection for IBO 2025 is proof of his persistent hard work, strong interest in biology, and the guidance he received at AESL.
Mr. Deepak Mehrotra, Managing Director & CEO, Aakash Educational Services Limited, congratulated Subhrojit and said, "We are very happy and proud that Subhrojit will represent India at IBO 2025. It is a great moment for him, his family, and all of us at AESL. Such platforms help students learn and grow. We wish him all the best for the competition."
This year, the event is being hosted by the Ministry of Education of the Republic of the Philippines, and students from more than 70 countries are expected to take part. The IBO tests not just knowledge, but also problem-solving skills, practical thinking, and interest in the subject.
About Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL)
Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) is India's leading test preparatory company that specializes in providing comprehensive and effective preparation services for students preparing for high stakes Medical (NEET) and Engineering entrance examinations (JEE) and competitive exams such as NTSE and Olympiads.
AESL has a pan India network of over 400 centres with over 400,000+ currently enrolled students and has established an unassailable market position and brand value over the last 36 years. It is committed to providing the highest quality test preparation services to unlock students' true potential and achieve success in their academic endeavours.
The International Biology Olympiad (IBO) is a global competition for school students who are passionate about biology. It brings together top students from around the world to solve biology-related questions and perform experiments. Each participating country sends four to six students, selected through rigorous national-level exams.
Subhrojit had also qualified NSEB and INBO 2023, and participated in the OCSC camp in 2024. This year, his selection for IBO 2025 is proof of his persistent hard work, strong interest in biology, and the guidance he received at AESL.
Mr. Deepak Mehrotra, Managing Director & CEO, Aakash Educational Services Limited, congratulated Subhrojit and said, "We are very happy and proud that Subhrojit will represent India at IBO 2025. It is a great moment for him, his family, and all of us at AESL. Such platforms help students learn and grow. We wish him all the best for the competition."
This year, the event is being hosted by the Ministry of Education of the Republic of the Philippines, and students from more than 70 countries are expected to take part. The IBO tests not just knowledge, but also problem-solving skills, practical thinking, and interest in the subject.
About Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL)
Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) is India's leading test preparatory company that specializes in providing comprehensive and effective preparation services for students preparing for high stakes Medical (NEET) and Engineering entrance examinations (JEE) and competitive exams such as NTSE and Olympiads.
AESL has a pan India network of over 400 centres with over 400,000+ currently enrolled students and has established an unassailable market position and brand value over the last 36 years. It is committed to providing the highest quality test preparation services to unlock students' true potential and achieve success in their academic endeavours.
Company :-Dentsu Creative PR
User :- Ankush Chavan
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Founders Of Layerzero, SEI, Selini Capital, And Plume Back Hyper-Personalized AI Crypto Discovery Engine
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment