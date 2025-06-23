Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Putin, Iraqi PM Hold Talks on Regional Events

2025-06-23 09:09:13
(MENAFN) In a phone call on Monday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani and Russian President Vladimir Putin exchanged views on unfolding global and regional events.

According to a statement released by media, the Iraqi leader voiced firm opposition to both Israel’s military strikes on Iran and the U.S. attacks targeting Iranian nuclear sites.

Al-Sudani strongly criticized what he described as breaches of Iraq’s airspace by American and Israeli aircraft. He reaffirmed Iraq’s dedication to defending its territorial sovereignty and urged the UN Security Council to act decisively to stop the ongoing conflict and intensify diplomatic solutions.

During the discussion, Putin emphasized the critical need to reduce tensions, stating that he was making "special efforts in this regard." He echoed Iraq's concerns by condemning any infringement on its airspace or sovereignty.

The two leaders also turned their attention to the conflict in Gaza, jointly stressing the pressing need for substantial international action to halt civilian casualties and alleviate the severe humanitarian crisis affecting Palestinians, who are lacking essential resources.

