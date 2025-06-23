403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Putin, Iraqi PM Hold Talks on Regional Events
(MENAFN) In a phone call on Monday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani and Russian President Vladimir Putin exchanged views on unfolding global and regional events.
According to a statement released by media, the Iraqi leader voiced firm opposition to both Israel’s military strikes on Iran and the U.S. attacks targeting Iranian nuclear sites.
Al-Sudani strongly criticized what he described as breaches of Iraq’s airspace by American and Israeli aircraft. He reaffirmed Iraq’s dedication to defending its territorial sovereignty and urged the UN Security Council to act decisively to stop the ongoing conflict and intensify diplomatic solutions.
During the discussion, Putin emphasized the critical need to reduce tensions, stating that he was making "special efforts in this regard." He echoed Iraq's concerns by condemning any infringement on its airspace or sovereignty.
The two leaders also turned their attention to the conflict in Gaza, jointly stressing the pressing need for substantial international action to halt civilian casualties and alleviate the severe humanitarian crisis affecting Palestinians, who are lacking essential resources.
According to a statement released by media, the Iraqi leader voiced firm opposition to both Israel’s military strikes on Iran and the U.S. attacks targeting Iranian nuclear sites.
Al-Sudani strongly criticized what he described as breaches of Iraq’s airspace by American and Israeli aircraft. He reaffirmed Iraq’s dedication to defending its territorial sovereignty and urged the UN Security Council to act decisively to stop the ongoing conflict and intensify diplomatic solutions.
During the discussion, Putin emphasized the critical need to reduce tensions, stating that he was making "special efforts in this regard." He echoed Iraq's concerns by condemning any infringement on its airspace or sovereignty.
The two leaders also turned their attention to the conflict in Gaza, jointly stressing the pressing need for substantial international action to halt civilian casualties and alleviate the severe humanitarian crisis affecting Palestinians, who are lacking essential resources.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Founders Of Layerzero, SEI, Selini Capital, And Plume Back Hyper-Personalized AI Crypto Discovery Engine
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment