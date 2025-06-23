Plascred Circular Innovations Inc. Announces Extension Of Strategic Private Placement Closing
Non-Brokered Private Placement
The amended Offering will consist of up to 20,000,000 units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.05 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000.
Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.07 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing date of the Private Placement.
All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory four-month-plus-one-day hold period. The completion of the Private Placement is subject to the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including approval from the CSE. The Company reserves the right to increase or decrease the size of the Private Placement. The Common Shares will be offered to qualified purchasers in reliance upon exemptions from prospectus and registration requirements of applicable securities legislation.
About PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc.
PlasCred is at the forefront of rebalancing the future of plastics. The company is transforming plastic waste by granting it a valuable second life. With a vision of advancing towards a climate-positive future, PlasCred aspires to be among the largest advanced plastic waste recyclers in North America and globally. Their groundbreaking patent-pending technology is set to revolutionize the approach to plastic waste management and advanced recycling.
PlasCred also has strategic partnerships with CN Rail, Palantir Technologies Inc., Fibreco Export Inc., and a Global Commodities Company. These collaborations provide PlasCred with world-class logistics, advanced operational intelligence, and stable long-term revenue, supporting its leadership in the circular plastics economy.
For further information on PlasCred, visit our website at .
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Troy Lupul – President & CEO
Contact Information
For more information please contact:
PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc.
Troy Lupul
Email: ...
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Such statements relate to future activities, results, or developments anticipated by PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc. and are based on reasonable assumptions but involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by terms such as "expects," "intends," "plans," or similar expressions. Actual results may differ materially due to economic conditions, regulatory changes, and other risks described in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR at . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. PlasCred disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.
The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc.
