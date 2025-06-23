Vascular Closure Devices Market Set To Reach USD 3.25 Billion By 2032, Driven By Rising Interventional Procedures And Device Advancements SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SNS Insider Highlights the Growth of the U.S. Vascular Closure Devices Market-Expected to Surpass USD 0.84 Billion by 2032 Amid Increasing Cardiovascular Interventions and Technological Breakthroughs. Austin, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vascular Closure Devices Market Size & Growth Analysis: According to SNS Insider, the Vascular Closure Devices Market was valued at USD 1.78 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 3.25 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.85% from 2025 to 2032. Increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures and demand for early ambulation, less hospital stay, and technological advancements in closure devices are some of the factors contributing to the global market growth.

Get a Sample Report of Vascular Closure Devices Market@ The U.S. vascular closure devices market size was USD 0.52 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 0.84 billion by 2032. Such growth is expected to be driven by the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, a high number of catheter-based procedures, and supportive reimbursement methods that encourage the adoption of products. Market Overview Vascular closure devices (VCDs) are now accepted as a routine after diagnostic or interventional angiography. These devices are used to achieve haemostasis at the access site and to replace a manual pressure application, ultimately reducing the time to ambulation and complications, including bleeding and hematoma formation. Rising inclination towards the beings is ascribed to clinical effectiveness, user friendliness, and improved patient comfort. With the introduction of bioresorbable materials and device design enhancements, there is an anticipation for a further increase in the uptake in the coming years. Globally, the market is growing due to the growing burden of peripheral and coronary artery disease, the growing geriatric population, and increasing applications of interventional radiology. The market is also being propelled by utilization from hospitals and ambulatory care facilities, as well as the advent of next-generation vascular closure devices to accommodate larger bore access and complex procedures. In addition, government strategies to enhance advanced cardiovascular care and patient safety are driving the market positively. Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Abbott

Medtronic

Terumo Medical Corporation

Cardinal Health

Teleflex Incorporated

Merit Medical Systems

Haemonetics Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Vivasure Medical Vasorum Ltd. Vascular Closure Devices Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 1.78 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 3.25 billion CAGR (2025–2032) 7.85% U.S. Market 2024 USD 0.52 billion U.S. Forecast by 2032 USD 0.84 billion Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025–2032 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Product:

In 2024, active approximators accounted for the largest market share, contributing 65.7% of the global vascular closure devices market. These devices are widely preferred due to their efficiency in mechanically sealing the arteriotomy site and significantly reducing time to hemostasis. Their clinical effectiveness, especially in complex interventions, has contributed to their extensive adoption across healthcare settings.

By Application:

Cardiac interventions dominated the application segment in 2024, supported by the increasing prevalence of coronary artery disease and a growing number of percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures. The segment captured over 48% of the total application share in 2024 due to the need for effective hemostasis post-catheterization in high-risk patients.

For A Detailed Briefing Session with Our Team of Analysts, Connect with Us Now@

Vascular Closure Devices Market Segmentation

By Product



Passive Approximators



Collagen Pugs



Sealant or Gel-based Devices

Compression-assist Devices

Active Approximators



Suture-based Devices



Clip-based Devices External Heomostatic Devices

By Application



Cardiac Interventions

Cerebrovascular Interventions

Peripheral Vascular Interventions Others

By End Use



Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Cardiac Catherization Laboratories

Regional Analysis

North America held the largest share of the vascular closure devices market in 2024 due to the high prevalence of CVD, the increasing number of PCI procedures, the development of technologically advanced closure devices, and the presence of a large number of leading players in this region. Since healthcare infrastructure is well developed and reimbursement is supportive, the market is led by the US.

The Asia Pacific was the largest and fastest-growing regional market worldwide. Rising awareness associated with minimally invasive surgeries, increasing healthcare spending, high burden of cardiovascular diseases, and improved access to healthcare among developing economies such as China and India will drive regional market growth.

Recent Developments



August 2024 – Haemonetics announced the full U.S. market release of VASCADE MVP XL, a mid-bore venous closure system featuring a proprietary resorbable collagen patch and collapsible disc technology for enhanced hemostasis.

July 2024 – Cordis received FDA approval for MYNX CONTROL VENOUS closure device, designed for 6F–12F access sites, offering rapid hemostasis with its polyethylene glycol-based GRIP TECHNOLOGY. May 2024 – Abbott launched a next-gen Perclose ProStyle closure system in select European markets, targeting complex large-bore femoral access management.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Vascular Closure Devices Market by Product

8. Vascular Closure Devices Market by Application

9. Vascular Closure Devices Market by End Use

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

Buy a Single-User PDF of Vascular Closure Devices Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.





CONTACT: Contact Us: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK) Email: ...