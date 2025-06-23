403
Trend Laminates Unveils Premium Laminate Sheet Range
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) In a bold move to redefine indoors décor requirements, Trend Laminates, a trusted name in premium surface solutions, proudly launches its cutting-edge line of Laminate Sheets, engineered for beauty, performance, and flexibility. The new series is aimed toward indoors designers, architects, and house owners who demand the high-quality in aesthetics, capability, and longevity.
Pioneering Excellence in Surface Design
With years of expertise in laminates and decorative floor materials, Trend Laminates has ended up synonymous with pleasant and fashionable. The logo's state-of-the-art laminate sheet collection blends traditional craftsmanship with cutting-edge era to cater to residential and industrial applications. Explore More -
According to Rahul Verma, Product Head at Trend Laminates,“Our venture has usually been to deliver merchandise that combine overall performance with aesthetics. This new line of laminate sheets showcases our persevered investment in layout innovation, sustainability, and consumer pride.”
What Sets Trend Laminates Apart?
1. Wide Variety of Finishes and Textures
The new variety includes a stunning selection of sunmica sheet textures, ornamental laminate sheets, and elegant HPL laminate sheets (High-Pressure Laminate), providing surfaces that mimic natural materials together with wooden, stone, and fabric – with extra resilience and simplicity of protection.
2. Designed for Versatility
Whether it's a kitchen makeover, a present day office, or a comfortable living room, Trend's laminate sheets are tailored to shape every area. Applications span across wardrobes, shelves, wall panels, doorways, kitchen countertops, office furniture, and more.
3. Unmatched Durability
Manufactured with present day HPL technology, the sheets are scratch-resistant, moisture-proof, warmth-tolerant, and smooth to easy – making them a long-lasting answer even in high-traffic regions.
4. Eco-Friendly Commitment
Trend Laminates is proud to supply laminates which can be low in formaldehyde emissions and compliant with worldwide environmental standards. The materials used are responsibly sourced, ensuring minimum environmental impact without compromising exceptional.
Collection Highlights: Where Function Meets Flair
1. High Gloss Laminate Sheets
Perfect for present day kitchens and wardrobes, the high gloss series displays beauty and comfort. Its mirror-like finish complements area notion whilst keeping sturdiness and stain resistance.
2. Wood Laminate Sheets
For people who prefer the warm temperature of natural wood without its renovation demanding situations, the wooden collection gives the best combo of allure and overall performance. Available in oak, walnut, teak, and ash timber finishes, these sheets carry a natural interior.
3. Decorative Laminate Sheets
A designer's dream, those sheets are inspired via international décor trends and available in abstract, geometric, floral, and minimalist designs. They provide an expressive palette for bespoke interiors.
4. HPL Laminate Sheets
Engineered for business and high-utilization areas, the HPL laminates are built difficult, presenting impact resistance, UV stability, and resistance to stains and put on – all whilst retaining aesthetic attraction.
Trusted by Professionals Across India
Interior designers and contractors are already displaying sturdy hobbies in Trend Laminates' new collection. Leading fashion designer Priya Sharma, known for her high-give up residential and office initiatives, shared her views:
“Trend's laminate sheets provide more than simply excellent appearance – their overall performance and durability make them ideal for each type of challenge. The timber textures are so sensible, even I had to double-check!”
A Commitment to Innovation and Quality
At the coronary heart of Trend Laminates' manufacturing is a latest facility ready with the state-of-the-art machinery, stringent pleasant checks, and a dedicated R&D team that continuously research design styles, customer preferences, and international interior traits.
Product Applications – Transforming Every Space
Trend Laminates' laminate sheets are being an increasing number of utilized in:
Residential Spaces: Kitchens, wardrobes, dwelling room function partitions, and bedroom headboards
Commercial Interiors: Office workstations, wall cladding, reception regions, meeting rooms
Retail Outlets: Display counters, coins desks, partitions
Hospitality Sector: Hotel rooms, lobbies, front room regions, and extra
Why Choose Trend Laminates?
? ? Experience & Expertise: With over a decade inside the ornamental floor enterprise, the enterprise has earned its popularity as a reliable and progressive manufacturer.
? ? Design Authority: A eager eye for traits and a portfolio stimulated by way of international aesthetics.
? Customer Trust: Trend Laminates enjoys repeat commercial enterprise from main interior designers, architects, and furniture manufacturers.
? ? Sustainability Driven: Products are designed with the surroundings in mind, making sure lengthy-term fees for both customer and planet.
About Trend Laminates
Trend Laminates is one among India's main brands in decorative and performance floor materials. Known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and design, the company offers a wide range of products including sunmica sheets, PVC laminates, acrylic laminates, louvers, charcoal panels, and more – all tailored to meet the evolving needs of modern interiors.
For Media Contact:
Name: Akhil Goel
Designation: Directore
Company: Trend Laminates
Phone: +91-011-40396922
Email: ...
Website:
