Rezolve Ai To Join Russell 2000® And Russell 3000® Indices Following Breakout Year Of Hypergrowth And Strategic Alliances

NEW YORK, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), the company reinventing retail through real-time AI-driven consumer engagement, today announced its inclusion in the prestigious Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indices, effective after market close on June 27, 2025, following the annual reconstitution by FTSE Russell.

The milestone reinforces a strong year for Rezolve Ai, which has surged from a standing start to $70 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), months ahead of forecast, and is now on track to surpass $100 million ARR by year-end. We believe the Company's inclusion in the Russell indices reflects rapidly growing investor recognition of its transformative AI solutions and expanding global footprint.

“Joining the Russell indices is more than a symbolic milestone, it's a strong signal that the market is taking notice as we've gone from zero to $70 million ARR in less than two quarters,” said Daniel M. Wagner, Chairman and CEO of Rezolve Ai.“The strategic alliances we have forged with Microsoft and Google are laying the foundation to accelerate revenue growth and position Rezolve as a leading global enterprise solution in AI-powered commerce. While we're excited about the momentum we've experienced to date, we believe we're just getting started.”

Rezolve Ai's recent announcements include:



$70 million ARR milestone hit ahead of schedule, signaling surging enterprise adoption across global retail, logistics, and financial services. Partnerships with Microsoft and Google , integrating Resolve's brainpowa LLM into Azure and expanding reach via Google Cloud Marketplace.

Inclusion in the Russell indices, benchmarks used by over $10.6 trillion in institutional assets, will increase Rezolve Ai's visibility among global investors and positions the Company for continued acceleration.

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. The Brain Suite delivers advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to optimize processes, improve decision-making, and enable seamless digital experiences. For more information, visit .

About FTSE Russell, an LSEG Business

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $18.1 trillion is benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. Leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks choose FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group. For more information, visit FTSE Russell .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1996. The actual results of Rezolve AI plc (“Rezolve”) may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as“expect”,“estimate”,“project”,“budget”,“forecast”,“anticipate”,“intend”,“plan”,“may”,“will”,“could”,“should”,“believes”,“predicts”,“potential”,“continue”, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Rezolve's expectations with respect to anticipated annual recurring revenue. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the“Risk Factors” section of Rezolve's Annual Report on Form 20-F and its subsequent filings made with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside Rezolve's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) competition, the ability of Rezolve to grow and manage growth profitably, and retain its management and key employees; (2) changes in applicable laws or regulations; and (3) weakness in the economy, market trends, uncertainty and other conditions in the markets in which Rezolve operates, and other factors beyond its control, such as inflation or rising interest rates. Rezolve cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive and not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, including projections, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by applicable law, Rezolve does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances, or otherwise.

Investor Contact

CORE IR

+15162222560

...

Media Contact

Rezolve Ai

Urmee Khan - Global Head of Communications

...

+44 7576 094 040