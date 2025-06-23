Jupillo.Uk Expands Services With Free Wall Coating Quotes For Homeowners Across Scotland

Dunfermline, Scotland - 23rd June, 2025 - Homeowners across Scotland can now access a faster, more reliable way to protect and transform their property exteriors, thanks to the launch of the new Wall Coating Quotes service from co. This free service matches customers with up to three trusted contractors for high-quality exterior wall coatings-helping them improve their home's exterior appearance, boost energy efficiency, and protect the property for years to come.

Whether your property needs weatherproofing, a fresh modern finish, or long-term protection against damp and cracking, Jupillo makes it easy to compare multiple quotes from vetted local experts with no pressure, no obligation, and zero guesswork.

“We launched the Wall Coating Quotes in Scotland page to simplify what can be a confusing and high-cost home improvement decision,” said Ruairidh Lumsden, founder of Jupillo .“Many homeowners don't know where to start or who to trust. Our platform makes it easy to get fair quotes from trusted professionals who deliver real results.”

What the Wall Coating Service Offers:



Quotes for a Range of Services: Including exterior wall coatings, roughcasting, silicone render, pebble dash repair, and full re-rendering.

Up to 3 Quotes: From vetted, experienced tradespeople near you.

Scotland-Wide Coverage: Available in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Dundee, and more.

Only Trusted Contractors: Every business is screened for quality, insurance, and customer satisfaction. Tailored Recommendations: Quotes are matched to your property's needs and budget.



Wall coating and rendering projects can significantly improve the appearance and structural integrity of a home-but poor workmanship or inflated prices remain a concern for many homeowners. Jupillo's personalised quote-matching process removes that risk by connecting users only with proven, high-quality professionals. From weatherproof coatings and coloured render to insulation-enhancing finishes, homeowners can now get the protection and aesthetic upgrade their property deserves-without the stress of shopping around or dealing with unreliable tradespeople.

About Jupillo

Jupillo is a Scotland-based home improvement platform that connects homeowners with trusted local contractors for renovations of all kinds, including bathrooms, kitchens, driveways, extensions, roofing, and exterior wall coatings. The company offers a free quote-matching service backed by personal support and quality assurance-helping customers save time, money, and hassle.