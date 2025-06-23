Jupillo.Uk Launches Free House Extension Quote Service For Scottish Homeowners
Dunfermline, Scotland - 23rd June, 2025 - With the cost of moving on the rise, more Scottish homeowners are choosing to extend their homes instead-and co is making the process easier than ever. The platform has launched a new House Extension Quotes Scotland , connecting users with up to three trusted local contractors for home extension projects across Scotland.
Whether you're planning a single-storey extension, double-storey addition, loft conversion, or open-plan living space, Jupillo removes the stress of finding a reliable builder by offering a free quote-matching service backed by vetted professionals and expert support.
“A house extension is one of the biggest investments a homeowner can make, and choosing the wrong contractor can be costly,” said Ruairidh Lumsden, founder of Jupillo.“We created this service to give people confidence-from the first quote to the final build.”
What the House Extension Quote Service Offers:
Up to 3 Quotes: Matched to your location, budget, and project type.
All Types of Extensions: Rear, side, wraparound, loft, garage conversions, sunrooms, and more.
Scotland-Wide Coverage: Including Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee, Aberdeen, and surrounding towns.
Only Vetted Contractors: Each builder is reviewed for experience, insurance, and customer satisfaction.
Full Support: Guidance through the quote comparison process and beyond.
With planning laws, budgets, and timescales all adding pressure to home extension projects, Jupillo's platform brings clarity and trusted recommendations to a traditionally overwhelming process. Every customer receives personalised guidance and is connected only with contractors who meet strict quality and reliability standards.
Whether you're looking to create more living space for a growing family or increase your property's market value, Jupillo helps turn home extension ideas into reality-without the stress of going it alone.
About Jupillo
Jupillo is a Scotland-based renovation quote platform helping homeowners find trusted contractors for home improvements, including kitchens, bathrooms, driveways, roofing, wall coatings, and home extension builders . The service is completely free to use and backed by hands-on support, local contractor vetting, and a mission to make renovation simpler, safer, and more affordable.
Legal Disclaimer:
