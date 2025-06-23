Appcast Launches Recruiting Industry's First Brand Marketing Solution With Unprecedented ROI Tracking

The company's new solution, Appcast Brand Ads, engages and nurtures talent on social media platforms and proves the "halo effect" of brand advertising on recruitment marketing outcomes

LEBANON, N.H., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Appcast , the leading recruitment marketing platform powered by programmatic, today announced the launch of Appcast Brand Ads , the recruiting industry's first brand marketing solution that tracks to the hire. This innovative solution enables employers to engage people on social channels where they spend vast amounts of time. By bringing Appcast's programmatic technology to social media channels, Appcast Brand Ads allows employers to scale and optimize recruitment campaigns while tracking performance from impression to hire.

"Appcast's data proves that brand awareness campaigns impact outcomes across recruitment advertising – whether it be on job boards, search engines, or social platforms," said Appcast CEO Matt Molinari. "This means that employers can not only better prove the ROI of their investment in social media advertising – but that investment can have a measurable impact on their hiring funnel."

Appcast Brand Ads automatically engages leads through relevant text and email remarketing until they apply, capturing interested job seekers on popular social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. This approach drives more applicants from social media, and across all recruitment advertising channels, than ever before. Appcast Brand Ads enables employers to:



Gain full-funnel visibility of brand campaigns: Appcast Brand Ads tracks the entire candidate journey, from impression to hire, enabling talent acquisition leaders to better understand, communicate, and justify the ROI of brand advertising to internal stakeholders.

Engage and nurture passive talent: Once a candidate expresses interest, employers can be confident that talent will continue to be nurtured – without any manual effort from recruiters – until they decide to apply.

Conversion-focused optimization: A built-in feedback loop continuously learns what's working and what's not, automatically adjusting along the way to help employers expand their talent pipeline and attract more of the right candidates over time.

Leverage the efficiency and scalability of a programmatic platform: Employers can view brand campaign performance alongside all other recruitment advertising efforts to identify where greater focus and optimization may be needed. Capitalize on the "halo effect" of social media impact: Appcast research shows that strategically incorporating social media into the recruitment marketing mix can deliver longer-term impact, driving up to a 55% lift in applies across all channels.

"The biggest challenge for employers when it comes to brand advertising is the lack of visibility into performance and business-critical outcomes," said Appcast Chief Platform Officer Kelsey Krater. "Appcast Brand Ads is an industry first – never before have employers been able to see, understand, and be empowered with such data-backed accountability for recruitment investments and performance."

Appcast will host a webinar on June 24, at 2 pm E.T. to discuss Appcast Brand Ads and recently launched Appcast Search Ads. To register, visit here .

About Appcast

Appcast is the leading recruitment marketing platform powered by programmatic. With advanced technology, unmatched market data and a team of the industry's best recruitment marketers, Appcast's platform drives hiring outcomes for more than one thousand clients. Appcast is headquartered in Lebanon, N.H. with offices throughout North America and Europe. Appcast is a subsidiary of The Stepstone Group, a leading digital recruitment platform that connects companies with the right talent and helps people find the right job. To learn more, visit .

