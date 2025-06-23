403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU Warns Against Closure Of Strait Of Hormuz
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, June 23 (KUNA) -- EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, warned on Monday of the serious consequences that could result from any move to close the Strait of Hormuz, stressing that such an action would be extremely dangerous and not in anyone's interest.
In a statement to reporters ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting taking place in Brussels, Kallas said, "Ministers are very much focused on the diplomatic solution, and also the concerns of retaliation and this war escalating are huge."
She emphasized, "The closing of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran is something that would be extremely dangerous and not good for anybody."
For his part, French Foreign Minister Noel Barrot said his country was "deeply concerned about the risk of a devastating escalation in the Middle East, which could have severe consequences for the stability of the entire world."
He added, "We call for restraint and an immediate halt to the strikes. We urge Iran to refrain from any actions that could further deteriorate an already extremely fragile and complex situation." (end)
arn
In a statement to reporters ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting taking place in Brussels, Kallas said, "Ministers are very much focused on the diplomatic solution, and also the concerns of retaliation and this war escalating are huge."
She emphasized, "The closing of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran is something that would be extremely dangerous and not good for anybody."
For his part, French Foreign Minister Noel Barrot said his country was "deeply concerned about the risk of a devastating escalation in the Middle East, which could have severe consequences for the stability of the entire world."
He added, "We call for restraint and an immediate halt to the strikes. We urge Iran to refrain from any actions that could further deteriorate an already extremely fragile and complex situation." (end)
arn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment