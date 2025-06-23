Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EU Warns Against Closure Of Strait Of Hormuz


2025-06-23 06:04:22
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, June 23 (KUNA) -- EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, warned on Monday of the serious consequences that could result from any move to close the Strait of Hormuz, stressing that such an action would be extremely dangerous and not in anyone's interest.
In a statement to reporters ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting taking place in Brussels, Kallas said, "Ministers are very much focused on the diplomatic solution, and also the concerns of retaliation and this war escalating are huge."
She emphasized, "The closing of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran is something that would be extremely dangerous and not good for anybody."
For his part, French Foreign Minister Noel Barrot said his country was "deeply concerned about the risk of a devastating escalation in the Middle East, which could have severe consequences for the stability of the entire world."
He added, "We call for restraint and an immediate halt to the strikes. We urge Iran to refrain from any actions that could further deteriorate an already extremely fragile and complex situation." (end)
