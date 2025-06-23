Bank Of Korea Vows 'Swift' Market Stabilization Measures Amid Middle East Crisis

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Seoul: The United States' military involvement in the Middle East has heightened market uncertainties, the South Korean central bank said Monday, vowing to take "appropriate market stabilization measures" in a timely manner if necessary.

The assessment came as US President Donald Trump said his country's military conducted precision strikes on three key nuclear facilities in Iran over the weekend, sparking concerns about its impact on the global markets.

"Given that US military involvement has significantly heightened uncertainty in the Middle East, we will maintain a high level of vigilance and closely monitor developments in the situation and their impact on domestic and global financial and economic conditions through a 24-hour monitoring system," Bank of Korea (BOK) Deputy Gov. Yoo Sang-dai said during an emergency task force meeting on the matter.

"If market volatility becomes excessively amplified, appropriate market stabilization measures will be implemented in a timely manner," he added.

During the meeting, officials assessed that uncertainties surrounding the global economy and inflation could increase due to the instability in global oil prices, and that global risk aversion sentiment could be further heightened, according to the BOK.