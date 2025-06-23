Bank Of Korea Vows 'Swift' Market Stabilization Measures Amid Middle East Crisis
Seoul: The United States' military involvement in the Middle East has heightened market uncertainties, the South Korean central bank said Monday, vowing to take "appropriate market stabilization measures" in a timely manner if necessary.
The assessment came as US President Donald Trump said his country's military conducted precision strikes on three key nuclear facilities in Iran over the weekend, sparking concerns about its impact on the global markets.
"Given that US military involvement has significantly heightened uncertainty in the Middle East, we will maintain a high level of vigilance and closely monitor developments in the situation and their impact on domestic and global financial and economic conditions through a 24-hour monitoring system," Bank of Korea (BOK) Deputy Gov. Yoo Sang-dai said during an emergency task force meeting on the matter.
"If market volatility becomes excessively amplified, appropriate market stabilization measures will be implemented in a timely manner," he added.
During the meeting, officials assessed that uncertainties surrounding the global economy and inflation could increase due to the instability in global oil prices, and that global risk aversion sentiment could be further heightened, according to the BOK.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment