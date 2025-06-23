Life Time Signs Landmark Lease At 10 Bryant Bringing New Wellness Destination To Midtown Manhattan

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The planned 52,000-square-foot Life Time athletic urban country club will be housed within the iconic 30-story tower at 10 Bryant, located at the corner of 40th Street and Fifth Avenue-directly across from Bryant Park and the New York Public Library. This high-visibility location represents another milestone in the company's continued national expansion and strengthens its growing presence across New York City.

"Bringing Life Time to 10 Bryant and the Bryant Park area is key as we grow our network of athletic country clubs throughout New York City," said Parham Javaheri, Chief Property Development Officer and President of Club Operations at Life Time. "This vibrant, high-profile location offers the energy, visibility, and accessibility we seek, allowing us to serve even more people with our breadth and depth of experiences from fitness to recovery to community building."

The new Life Time will span four levels with a prominent Fifth Avenue entrance and be a premier showcase of Life Time's full-service healthy lifestyle model, featuring:



A luxurious, co-ed wet suite with steam rooms, saunas, hot tubs, and cold plunges

An expansive workout floor with best-in-class cardio equipment, resistance-training machines and free weights. There's also a dedicated recovery space with innovative cold and water massage chairs, whole body compression technology, percussion devices, metabolic testing, recovery treatments and nutrition coaching.

Six boutique-style studios for group fitness formats including Fight Conditioning, MB360, GTX, Barre, Pilates, and more A dedicated Life Time Work Lounge for coworking and productivity

10 Bryant is owned and managed by Prop and Building Corp, a premier real estate development and investment firm focused on transformational urban projects.

"Life Time represents a pivotal step in the repositioning of 10 Bryant, further enhancing its status as a premier destination in Midtown," said Eli Elefant, CEO of Property & Building Corp. "Their commitment to wellness and innovation will not only elevate the tenant experience but also contribute to the building's transformation into a hub for modern living and working. This partnership aligns seamlessly with our vision for the future of 10 Bryant."

Strategically located in the heart of America's most densely populated office market, with over 300 million square feet of workspace, 10 Bryant is surrounded by global powerhouses including Amazon, Bank of America, Salesforce, Bloomberg, and PwC. Its prime location offers unparalleled connectivity, with direct access to three major MTA transit lines serving more than 175,000 daily riders, making it ideal for both local residents and daily commuters.

This new destination adds to Life Time's expanding footprint in New York City. The company currently operates seven Manhattan locations-Battery Park, Midtown, NoHo, One Wall Street, PENN 1, Sky, and 23rd Street-as well as two in Brooklyn at Atlantic Avenue and DUMBO, with more in development including Brooklyn Tower also set for a 2027 opening.

