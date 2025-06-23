Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uzbekistan, Mongolia Collaborate On New Cashmere Manufacturing Venture

Uzbekistan, Mongolia Collaborate On New Cashmere Manufacturing Venture


2025-06-23 05:08:21
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 23. Mongolia's Cashmere Holding LLC and Uzbekistan's Ideal Tekstil Orzu, based in Namangan, have agreed to launch a joint project focused on processing raw wool and manufacturing finished cashmere products, Trend reports.

The agreement was signed during a visit by a delegation of Uzbek entrepreneurs, led by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, to the Mongolian Cashmere Factory Store.

During the visit, the delegation received a comprehensive tour showcasing every stage of the cashmere production process - from raw wool processing and yarn spinning to dyeing and finishing the final products.

Established in 1981, Cashmere Holding LLC is one of Mongolia's leading cashmere producers, employing nearly 1,000 workers. The company exports products worth approximately $400 million annually to over 20 countries, including Japan, Germany, Russia, and Italy. In 2024, it received certification as a“sustainable cashmere producer.”

MENAFN23062025000187011040ID1109708991

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search