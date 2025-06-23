Uzbekistan, Mongolia Collaborate On New Cashmere Manufacturing Venture
The agreement was signed during a visit by a delegation of Uzbek entrepreneurs, led by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, to the Mongolian Cashmere Factory Store.
During the visit, the delegation received a comprehensive tour showcasing every stage of the cashmere production process - from raw wool processing and yarn spinning to dyeing and finishing the final products.
Established in 1981, Cashmere Holding LLC is one of Mongolia's leading cashmere producers, employing nearly 1,000 workers. The company exports products worth approximately $400 million annually to over 20 countries, including Japan, Germany, Russia, and Italy. In 2024, it received certification as a“sustainable cashmere producer.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment