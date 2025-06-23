Uzbekistan, Mongolia Collaborate On New Cashmere Manufacturing Venture

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Mongolia's Cashmere Holding LLC and Uzbekistan's Ideal Tekstil Orzu, based in Namangan, have agreed to launch a joint project focused on processing raw wool and manufacturing finished cashmere products, Trend reports.

The agreement was signed during a visit by a delegation of Uzbek entrepreneurs, led by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, to the Mongolian Cashmere Factory Store.

During the visit, the delegation received a comprehensive tour showcasing every stage of the cashmere production process - from raw wool processing and yarn spinning to dyeing and finishing the final products.

Established in 1981, Cashmere Holding LLC is one of Mongolia's leading cashmere producers, employing nearly 1,000 workers. The company exports products worth approximately $400 million annually to over 20 countries, including Japan, Germany, Russia, and Italy. In 2024, it received certification as a“sustainable cashmere producer.”