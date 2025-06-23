UAE: IKEA Issues Product Recall For Kitchen Gadget Over Safety Issues

Renowned furniture store IKEA has issued a global recall for one of its products, urging customers to return the item immediately.

In a notice on June 12, IKEA UAE warned its customers against using the 'IKEA 365+ VÄRDEFULL garlic press in black'.

Recommended For You Kuwait sets up shelters in ministries complex after US strikes on Iran Dubai: Do tenants have to pay for accidental damage during maintenance?

"If you own this product, please stop using it and return it to your nearest IKEA store for a full refund. We apologise for any inconvenience," the store said in its statement.

The company will provide a full refund to customers who return the garlic press, without any proof of purchase or receipt.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Issues in the garlic press were first discovered after an internal investigation showed a production error that caused metal pieces to detach during use. This may put users at risk of ingesting the small pieces with their food.

The affected batch of the particular garlic press was produced between March 11, 2024 and May 26, 2025.

How can customers identify the product?

IKEA has issued a small guide for buyers to know if they own the product. Here's how you can spot it:



The affected product has the article numbers 201.521.58, 305.781.89, and 601.636.02. There should be a marking of the IKEA logo on the upper handle of the product that looks like this:

Additionally, the company urged customers to return a garlic press in black even if they are unable to identify if it is the exact one. They will still be given a refund.

It urged customers who own an affected garlic press to immediately stop using it and contact IKEA for a full refund. Users have also been advised to spread the word about this recall, especially if they know that the "recalled product was offered, lent or sold to someone else".

Recalled products

Among some of its recent product recalls were items like the ÅSKSTORM 40W USB charger in dark grey that was at risk of causing thermal burns and electric shock as the power cable was prone to get damaged or broken, after being wrapped around a charger or bent back and forth after a longer period of use.

Some other products that were recalled during the past few years are:

BLÅVINGAD fishing game : The multi-colour game comes with small rivets on the toy that can come loose, resulting in a potential choking hazard, especially for smaller children.

LETTAN mirrors : LETTAN mirrors had been recalled due to being at risk of breaking wall fittings.

ODGER swivel chair : The chairs had issues in the base leg area, which could break, posing a fall or injury hazard to users.

METALLISK espresso maker for hob 0.4L : The stainless steel product was at risk of bursting during use.

HUVUDROLL FROZEN VEGETABLE BALLS 1,000 grams : IKEA decided to withdraw the product from the market after plastic cut crumbs, originating from one of its production lines, had accidentally leaked into a limited amount of the product, specifically the amount that expires on October 26, 2022.

HEROISK or TALRIKA plates, bowls, and mugs : These products were recalled after reports of them breaking. The company also warned of potential burns that could be caused due to this.

TROLIGTVIS travel mug 'Made in India' : The travel mug was recalled after test reports showed that the product may migrate levels of chemicals exceeding the prescribed limits. The risk of any immediate negative health effect was very low but IKEA urged customers to return the mug. It said its 'Made in Italy' version remains safe to use.

Children's bib MATVRÅ, blue/red 2-pack : IKEA decided to recall the product after receiving reports of the button on the product coming off and thus presents a choking hazard.

CALYPSO ceiling lamp : After receiving complaints of the glass shade falling off from the product, IKEA recalled it.

GLIVARP extendable dining table : The extendable dining table was recalled after reports of the extension piece detaching from the rails and falling.