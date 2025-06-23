Embassy Of India Celebrates 11Th International Day Of Yoga

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 11th International Day of Yoga was celebrated in Qatar with great enthusiasm and participation of over 1,500 yoga practitioners, teachers, diplomats and students. The official event was held at the Ideal Indian School yesterday.

Ambassador of India to Qatar H E Vipul, in his remarks, recalled that International Day of Yoga was established through a UN Resolution in 2014, at the initiative of Prime Minister H E Narendra Modi.

The Resolution was co-sponsored by 177 countries, including Qatar and other GCC States, showcasing the universal acceptability of this ancient Indian practice. Over the past decade, Yoga has kindled a global wellness movement benefiting millions across the globe.

The Theme of IDY 2025 was 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health', which promotes health at both personal and planetary levels to make a more harmonious world. He also mentioned that India has always believed in 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' i.e. the whole world is one family and 'Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, Sarve Santu Niramayah' i.e. everyone should be happy and healthy.

The celebrations in Qatar included Yoga Quiz, Yoga Asana competitions, captivating performances on Rhythmic Yoga, Yoga Dance, meditation session and guided Common Yoga Protocol session. During the past several weeks, various schools and institutions in Qatar also held practice Yoga sessions.

Overall, the event underscored Yoga's universal appeal, while reinforcing the inter-connectedness among all, and need for uniting in pursuit of health, resilience and sustainability. The event was organised by the Embassy of India in collaboration with the Indian Sports Center and other Indian community organizations.

Prime Minister H E Narendra Modi led the International Yoga Day celebrations in India and attended the Guinness World Record making Yoga Session in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh with over 300,000 participants. On the occasion, PM Modi pointed to yoga as a solution amidst rising levels of stress, instability, and conflict across the world. He said,“Yoga is the pause button humanity needs, to breathe, to balance, and to become whole again.”