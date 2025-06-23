Ministry Of Justice Participates In Saratov Legal Forum In Russia

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Justice, represented by the Center for Legal and Judicial Studies, participated in the Saratov Legal Forum, organized by the Saratov State Academy of Law in Russia, from June 19-20, via videoconferencing.

Director of the Center for Legal and Judicial Studies at the Ministry of Justice Dr. Abdullah Hamad Al-Khalidi, presented a working paper on the future prospects for the Center for Legal and Judicial Studies, capacity building and advancing the legal profession.

He reviewed the Center's experience in supporting the legal system in the State of Qatar through training and qualification programs aimed at developing legal cadres in various sectors.

Dr. Al-Khalidi highlighted the Center's efforts to build legal capacity through a range of programs that include preparing judicial assistants, qualifying lawyers, and offering specialized courses in legal drafting, memorandum writing, and legal contracts, in addition to offering modern programs in the fields of artificial intelligence and law, smart contracts, and digital transformation in the legal field.

Dr. Al-Khalidi also discussed the Center's role in promoting legal research, noting the use of modern legal and statistical data to analyze legal reality and develop judicial policies. He also introduced the Center's Legal and Judicial Journal and its role in publishing peer-reviewed research and enhancing legal knowledge.

In the area of ​​legal awareness, Dr. Al-Khalidi showcased the Center's efforts to implement national initiatives aimed at raising legal awareness among various segments of society through community partnerships and the use of digital media to expand impact and disseminate legal culture.

In his presentation, he also addressed the Center's strategic directions within the Ministry of Justice's 2025-2030 plan, including developing quality policies in training, establishing specialized legal writing units aligned with the Qatari legal system, integrating artificial intelligence technologies into the delivery and evaluation of training programs, and building an integrated digital environment for managing legal knowledge in the country.

The forum participants praised Qatar's experience in developing the legal profession, emphasizing the importance of exchanging expertise and enhancing international cooperation in the field of legal capacity building. At the conclusion of the forum, the Center for Legal and Judicial Studies' commitment to best practices and its commitment to adopting the latest legal and training systems was emphasized to ensure excellence and innovation in this vital sector.