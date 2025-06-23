Blowback Risk Rises As U.S. Strikes Iran's Nuclear Sites

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

U.S. military jets attacked three uranium-enrichment facilities in Iran-Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan-after President Trump authorised a precision bombing campaign targeting underground shafts, marking a significant escalation in efforts to curb Tehran's atomic ambitions. Trump asserted that the installations were“totally obliterated” following deployment of B‐2 stealth bombers armed with GBU‐57 bunker‐buster munitions. Pentagon officials confirmed this was the first operational use of Massive Ordnance Penetrators.

Satellite imagery shows craters at Fordow and Natanz, alongside signs of collapsed tunnel entrances and surface damage. Yet analysts caution that subterranean caverns may remain intact. One crater at Natanz measured approximately 5.5 metres across, and a large support structure at Fordow appeared untouched. The International Atomic Energy Agency has reported no detectable increase in off‐site radiation but acknowledges an inability to evaluate underground facility damage.

Destruction of declared nuclear infrastructure may impair Iran's enrichment capabilities temporarily, but it adds complexity to monitoring efforts. The strikes have disrupted IAEA inspectors' routine inspections and scattered environmental samples, weakening the agency's ability to conduct forensic analysis. Former IAEA official Robert Kelley warned that bomb‐strewn sites render isotopic sampling nearly impossible, complicating accurate uranium accounting.

On diplomatic and military fronts, the strikes have triggered serious concern. Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister characterised global tensions as“millimetres” from the brink of nuclear confrontation. Iran's leadership, including foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, condemned the attacks as“lawless aggression,” and pledged proportionate retaliation. Iranian state media reported missile defence operations over Tehran and Karaj, while the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned U.S. bases in the region may face“regrettable responses”.

Allies have issued mixed reactions. Australian foreign minister Penny Wong backed the action as a move to prevent weaponisation, though she also called for a halt to hostilities and a return to diplomacy. In Washington, lawmakers are divided: some Republicans applaud the airstrikes, while Democratic leaders criticise the unilateral decision absent congressional authorisation.

Despite military claims of success, experts caution that bombing cannot permanently dismantle Iran's nuclear infrastructure. A 2025 Reuters analysis noted that even well-targeted airstrikes would likely result in only temporary delay, with underground facilities concealing critical components and technical expertise intact. The IAEA's upcoming board meeting in Vienna is expected to address both the fissile-material disruption and the challenge of rebuilding effective verification.

Iran had responded to earlier IAEA censure by announcing a new enrichment site and upgrading centrifuges at Fordow, deepening concerns over progress toward weaponisation. By mid‐June, the agency confirmed that Iran held approximately 409 kg of 60 percent enriched uranium-enough for several warheads if further refined.

Military strategists believe that while Israel's campaigns damaged above‐ground infrastructure, only the U.S. possessed the capability to strike buried facilities effectively. But even with advanced bunker‐busters, Fordow remains a tough target; Israel earlier claimed it could strike the site independently, though many experts doubted that it had the means to deliver sufficient penetration.

Operation“Midnight Hammer,” as it is reportedly codenamed, has bolstered military deterrence, yet it may harden Iran's resolve. Observers warn that Tehran is likely to deepen its program underground, reduce transparency, and accelerate its nuclear pursuits outside of IAEA oversight.

Amid rising hostilities, diplomatic overtures remain faint. Iranian and U.S. envoys were scheduled to meet in Oman, while Araghchi was set to confer with Russian counterparts in Moscow. The IAEA board's deliberations in Vienna may prove a critical venue for negotiating how to restore inspections, assess nuclear inventory, and potentially revive diplomacy.

Analysts stress that without sustained oversight, military strikes risk igniting an arms race. Uranium shields buried deeper, veiled by bomb damage, could reemerge in new sites-potentially accelerating forceful advances outside the scrutiny of Western intelligence.

