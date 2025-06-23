Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Morocco: Thousands Rally In Capital Rabat To Support Palestine

People hold Morocco and Palestine flags at a rally in support of Palestinians in Rabat

RABAT, June 23 (NNN-XINHUA) - Thousands of Moroccans gathered in downtown Rabat on Sunday to show solidarity with the Palestinian cause amid escalating regional tensions.

Wearing Palestinian keffiyehs and waving Moroccan and Palestinian flags side by side, protesters assembled near the parliament building, chanting anti-Israel slogans and calling on Moroccan authorities to sever all political ties with Israel.

The demonstration was organized by the Moroccan National Action Group for Palestine in collaboration with local human rights organizations.

“This march reaffirms the Moroccan people's unwavering support for Palestine,” said Abdelhafidh Sraiti, coordinator of the Moroccan National Action Group for Palestine.

Some protesters also condemned Israel and the United States for their recent strikes on Iran, denouncing the U.S. actions as“imperialism.”

Morocco signed a normalization agreement with Israel on Dec 22, 2020. - NNN-XINHUA

