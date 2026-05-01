Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli First Meeting: Here's How The Actress Met Her Future Husband

Anushka Sharma just turned 38! She was born on May 1, 1988. While she has starred in many Bollywood blockbusters, she has taken a break from films for the last 7-8 years. Right now, she's enjoying life with her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli

On Anushka Sharma's 38th birthday, we're looking back at how she and Virat Kohli first met. Their journey from strangers to soulmates started with a pretty funny incident.Believe it or not, the story of how Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli first met is quite a filmi one. Virat himself admitted that he was very nervous when he saw Anushka for the first time.Anushka and Virat's paths first crossed in 2013. They were shooting for a shampoo commercial together. Virat, in an interview, later shared that he was quite surprised to see her on the set.To break the ice, a nervous Virat made a joke about Anushka's heels. He asked her, "Couldn't you find higher heels?" Anushka was taken aback and just said, "Excuse me."After that first ad shoot, Anushka and Virat became good friends. They started hanging out, and soon, love blossomed. The couple kept their relationship private for a long time before tying the knot in Italy in 2017. They are now proud parents to two children.Anushka Sharma has been on a break from films for about 7-8 years now. She made a smashing debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi'. Her first film was a blockbuster, and she went on to work with superstars like Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh.