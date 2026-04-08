Iran Said To Consider Military Action Against Israel

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Tehran is currently assessing carrying out a military operation against Israel in light of its violations of the ceasefire agreement following massive strikes on Lebanon earlier today, a military source told Fars News Agency on Wednesday, AzerNEWS reports.

The source emphasized that the latest actions by Israel may indicate that Washington is unable to control Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or that the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has given its approval for strikes on Lebanon.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it shot down an Israeli Air Force HERMES-900 drone in Iranian airspace, warning that any intrusion of hostile aircraft is considered a violation of the ceasefire, and promised to respond.

The latest turn of events already puts the tenuous ceasefire agreement in jeopardy, less than a day after it appeared to enter into force.