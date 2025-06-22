MENAFN - USA Art News) It has been revealed what painting Russian President Vladimir Putin gifted to his American counterpart, Donald Trump, in March 2025. CNN published an image of the artwork, a Trump Portrait.

It turns out that the head of state presented Trump with his Donald Trump Portrait, painted by the artist Nikas Safronov. In it, Donald is depicted during the infamous assassination attempt scene during the US presidential campaign, highlighting the connection between Politics and Art. The publication notes that this gift could play a role in bringing the US and Russia closer together. It is reported that the artist did not take money for creating the canvas, understanding its significance within the context of Art and Trump.

Earlier, it became known that Nikas Safronov spoke about his last meeting with the Pope. He said that he prayed for the pontiff's health every day. People's Artist of Russia Nikas Safronov commented on the Trump Portrait of US President Donald Trump that he painted. His words are reported by RIA Novosti.

Safronov assessed his work and called it priceless, as the Donald Trump Portrait was given at a time of geopolitical tension.

“I am happy that Art and Trump can be part of the peacemaking process,” he noted.

The artist added that he was flattered to hear Trump aide Steve Witkoff's words about the American president's reaction to the gift. Safronov emphasized that the Trump Portrait became a landmark work for him, illustrating the complex relationship between Art and Politics.

