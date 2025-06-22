ZA Miner Unveils 2025 Dogecoin & Ethereum Cloud Mining Event

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Free $100 trial contract and new ETH mining plans roll out alongside upgraded referral bonuses London, UK, June 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Free $100 trial contract and new ETH mining plans roll out alongside upgraded referral bonuses London, UK – ZA Miner today launched an enhanced wave of cloud mining offerings as part of its 2025 Growth Event. This release introduces new Ethereum (ETH) contracts and a free $100 Dogecoin trial , all designed to help users generate passive crypto income without the complexities of hardware management, perfectly timed to capture interest during recent market fluctuations.



What's in the 2025 Growth Event?

Free $100 DOGE cloud mining trial for all new sign-ups

New DOGE mining plans starting with $100 for 1 days, growing to $5,000 for 25 days

Upgraded referral program : earn up to 7% on first-tier invites, with additional percentages on second- and third-tier levels Automated daily payouts in USDT, credited directly to user wallets - no action needed from your end Why Now? Following crypto's recent gains and a renewed public appetite for easier entry into mining, ZA Miner's flexible contracts and free entry point offer an approachable way for users to participate, without the hassle of buying and maintaining equipment. Features & Infrastructure Strength

Zero hardware required : mine DOGE, ETH, or Bitcoin with a few clicks

Cloud efficiency : backed by GPU/ASIC hardware optimized globally via 100+ data centers in Iceland, Kazakhstan, and Northern Europe Security-first approach : encrypted access, cold-wallet storage, DDoS protection. Event Highlights & Timeline



Event Features Details Free DOGE Trial $100, 1-day One per account Launch Date June 20, 2025 Begins worldwide New DOGE Contracts From $200 to $5,000 Flexible durations Referral Bonus Up to 7% + tiered levels On-going commissions



Free trial contracts are limited-time only .

Full contract list and pricing updates are available in the ZA Miner dashboard. New contract tiers and premium features will be introduced throughout Q3 2025.

How It Works

Sign up with just an emailActivate the free $100 DOGE trialSelect an ETH or DOGE contract that fits your timeframe and budgetStart earning daily, automated USDT payoutsInvite others to boost your income through the referral program





Final Notes

ZA Miner's mid-2025 Growth Event offers a simplified, low-entry path to crypto mining-without hardware, hidden fees, or technical hurdles. With a free trial, transparent daily payouts, and solid infrastructure, this rollout is built for anyone interested in passive earnings through cloud mining. ZA Miner is a UK-based cloud mining provider offering simple, secure, and sustainable crypto mining solutions for individuals worldwide. With a focus on accessibility, clean energy, and automated passive income.



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

