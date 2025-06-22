US Leaders React, Call For Trump's Impeachment After Attack On Iran's Nuclear Sites

[Editor's Note: Follow our live blog for real-time updates on the latest developments in the Israel-Iran conflict.]

Following the announcement of US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities , a wave of reactions swept through the American political landscape.

Prominent lawmakers from across the political spectrum swiftly condemned President Donald Trump's decision , raising alarms about the legality, constitutional overreach, and long-term consequences of the action.

While the administration framed the strikes as a strategic success, critics argued it marked a reckless escalation that bypassed congressional authority and endangered global stability.

Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen

“Trump promised to bring peace to the Middle East, but he failed to deliver."

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez



US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called Trump's decision 'disastrous' and 'grounds for impeachment'.

US Representative, Marjorie Taylor Greene also called out Trump's attack on Iranian nuclear facilities, saying Netanyahu was the one who bombed the people of Iran first.

House Member Nancy Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi said the president "ignored the constitution" and urged the administration to provide answers on the deadly move that potentially "endangers American lives".