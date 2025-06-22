UP's Salkhan Fossils Park Joins Unesco's Tentative World Heritage List
The park is set to attain full World Heritage status within the next two years.
Mukesh Meshram, Principal Secretary of Tourism Department stated that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has consistently undertaken key initiatives to strengthen tourism in the state, with a particular focus on eco-tourism.
He said that the Board achieved major accomplishment days ago, by securing a place for Salkhan Fossils Park -- located near Salkhan village, approximately 15 km from Robertsganj in Sonbhadra -- on UNESCO's Tentative List.
The Tourism Department had been working towards this goal for the past year. A pivotal step in the process was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Uttar Pradesh Eco-Tourism Development Board and the Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences, Lucknow.
The institute conducted scientific studies of the park's fossil-bearing rocks, which revealed 1.4 billion-year-old stromatolites and algae fossils -- considered some of the earliest evidence of life on Earth. These findings formed the scientific foundation for the park's nomination to UNESCO.
This recognition not only highlights the geological significance of Salkhan Fossils Park but also places Uttar Pradesh prominently on the global eco-tourism map.
Tourism Director Prakhar Mishra explained that the process of including any site in the UNESCO World Heritage List begins with its entry into the Tentative List.
Following this, a comprehensive dossier is prepared, which forms the basis for the nomination to the permanent list. This entire process typically takes about a year and includes an on-site evaluation by a UNESCO team.
He informed that the dossier for Salkhan Fossils Park in Sonbhadra is currently being prepared and will soon be submitted to the government of India for forwarding to the Unesco.
He expressed optimism that the park could be officially inscribed on the permanent World Heritage List within the next two years. Such recognition would not only bring international acclaim to Uttar Pradesh but also significantly enhance its global tourism profile.
Amid rising national and international interest in the Earth's ancient natural heritage, Salkhan Fossils Park -- also known as Sonbhadra Fossils Park -- is emerging as a key site of global importance. Situated near Salkhan village, about 15 km from Robertsganj in Sonbhadra district, the park lies in a picturesque region between the Kaimur Wildlife Sanctuary and the Vindhya mountain range.
Spread across 25 hectares, the park is home to exceptionally well-preserved stromatolites -- layered, microbial rock formations embedded in ancient sandstone and dating back roughly 1.4 billion years.
These fossils represent some of the earliest known life forms and provide invaluable insights into the planet's biological and geological history.
