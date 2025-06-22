Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EU’s Kallas Calls for Iranian Nuclear Talks

EU’s Kallas Calls for Iranian Nuclear Talks


2025-06-22 07:25:18
(MENAFN) EU foreign affairs head Kaja Kallas on Sunday appealed to all stakeholders involved in the Iranian nuclear standoff to reduce tensions and resume peaceful dialogue.

"I urge all sides to step back, return to the negotiating table and prevent further escalation," Kallas wrote on X, emphasizing the importance of dialogue over confrontation.

She underlined that Iran "must not be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon," cautioning that such an outcome would represent "a threat to international security."

Kallas noted that the topic will be addressed by EU foreign ministers during the upcoming Foreign Affairs Council session scheduled for July 23.

The regional situation worsened after US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that American military forces had conducted "very successful" airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear locations.

The strikes have intensified worries about a potential wider war in the Middle East.

In reaction to the US actions, Iran appealed to the United Nations Security Council to urgently convene a session to denounce what it labeled US aggression and to seek accountability for breaches of international norms.

The latest bout of violence began on June 13, when Israel carried out air raids on multiple locations across Iran, including strategic military and nuclear targets. In response, Iran launched retaliatory missile attacks.

According to Israeli officials, these Iranian attacks have led to the deaths of no fewer than 25 individuals and have left hundreds more wounded.

