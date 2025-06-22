403
Brazil's English Skills Lag Far Behind Global Standards
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil faces a big challenge as it prepares to host the United Nations Climate Conference (COP30) in 2025.
The country ranks 81st out of 116 countries on the EF English Proficiency Index , a respected international measure.
This means most Brazilians have trouble speaking English. Only 5% can speak it at all, and just 1% speak it well.
This problem is not the same everywhere in Brazil. In the south, cities like Florianópolis score high on English tests.
In the north, where the COP30 conference will take place, cities like Belém score much lower.
The state of Pará, which will host the event, has one of the lowest English scores in the country.
English skills matter for more than just talking to tourists. Brazilians who speak English well can get better jobs, especially with international companies.
Official data shows that people with advanced English skills can earn almost three times more than those who do not speak English.
For example, Brazilians working for foreign companies earn about R$4,845 ($900) a month if they have advanced English, and R$7,536 if they are fluent.
The main reason for Brazil's low English scores is its public education system. Many public school teachers do not have strong English skills themselves.
Schools in poorer areas have fewer resources for teaching languages. Wealthier families can pay for private English classes, but most Brazilians cannot.
This means that many young people, especially from low-income families, finish school without being able to speak English.
Brazil spends much less money per student on education than richer countries.
In 2023, the country spent R$3,583 per student, while the average for developed countries was R$10,949.
This lack of investment makes it hard to improve English teaching in public schools. Some new programs are trying to help.
For example, the Access for Teachers program, supported by the U.S., trains public school teachers to teach English better. But these efforts are still small compared to the size of the problem.
As Brazil gets ready to welcome thousands of international visitors for COP30, the lack of English skills in key regions is a real concern.
Without better English education, many Brazilians will miss out on good jobs and the country will struggle to attract more international business.
Official data and studies show that improving English skills is not just about learning a language-it is about creating more opportunities for people and helping Brazil grow.
English Proficiency Index 2025
Very High Proficiency
Netherlands (636)
Norway (610)
Singapore (609)
Sweden (608)
Croatia (607)
Portugal (605)
Denmark (603)
Greece (602)
Austria (600)
High Proficiency
Germany (598)
South Africa (594)
Romania (593)
Belgium (592)
Finland (590)
Poland (588)
Bulgaria (586)
Hungary (585)
Slovakia (584)
Kenya (581)
Estonia (578)
Luxembourg (576)
Philippines (570)
Lithuania (569)
Serbia (568)
Czechia (567)
Malaysia (566)
Suriname (563)
Argentina (562)
Cyprus (558)
Nigeria (557)
Switzerland (550)
Moderate Proficiency
Hong Kong, China (549)
Honduras (545)
Georgia (543)
Belarus (539)
Spain (538)
Uruguay (538)
Armenia (537)
Moldova (536)
Ukraine (535)
Costa Rica (534)
Ghana (534)
Albania (533)
Russia (532)
Paraguay (531)
Italy (528)
Bolivia (525)
Chile (525)
France (524)
South Korea (523)
Israel (522)
Cuba (520)
Peru (519)
Uganda (518)
El Salvador (513)
Nepal (512)
Venezuela (510)
Guatemala (507)
Nicaragua (505)
Dominican Republic (503)
Bangladesh (500)
Low Proficiency
Iran (499)
Ethiopia (498)
Vietnam (498)
Türkiye (497)
Tunisia (496)
Pakistan (493)
Lebanon (492)
India (490)
U.A.E. (489)
Panama (488)
Tanzania (487)
Sri Lanka (486)
Colombia (485)
Qatar (480)
Morocco (479)
Syria (473)
Algeria (471)
Mozambique (469)
Indonesia (468)
Brazil (466)
Ecuador (465)
Egypt (465)
Mongolia (464)
Madagascar (463)
Azerbaijan (462)
Mexico (459)
Kyrgyzstan (457)
Kuwait (456)
Cabo Verde (456)
China (455)
Japan (454)
Very Low Proficiency
Myanmar (449)
Palestine (448)
Afghanistan (447)
Malawi (447)
Cameroon (445)
Uzbekistan (439)
Sudan (432)
Haiti (432)
Jordan (431)
Senegal (429)
Kazakhstan (427)
Oman (421)
Saudi Arabia (417)
Thailand (415)
Iraq (414)
Benin (413)
Tajikistan (412)
Angola (409)
Cambodia (408)
Libya (405)
Rwanda (401)
Côte d'Ivoire (399)
Somalia (399)
Yemen (394)
