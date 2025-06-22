Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Former Syrian General Seeks New Life in Russia

Former Syrian General Seeks New Life in Russia


2025-06-22 04:56:56
(MENAFN) A retired high-ranking officer from the armed forces of former Syrian President Bashar Assad, now residing in central Russia, has opened up in a rare interview with local media.

The man, who chose to remain unnamed, gave his account to news outlet 66.RU, expressing his firm intention to become part of Russian society.

He made it clear that returning to Syria is not part of his plans.

Identifying himself only by the codename “Wolf,” the ex-general recounted the events surrounding the downfall of Assad’s regime in December.

He described how, during a rapid advance by Islamist opposition factions in Syria, he witnessed a mass exodus of his fellow soldiers, including high-ranking officers, who abandoned their posts.

“I can’t wrap my head around it. It was treason, there are no two ways about it,” Wolf told the Russian news team, reflecting on what he viewed as a betrayal.

Following the regime’s collapse, Wolf made the painful decision to hide his wife and children for their safety, fearing retribution from the armed factions.

He then undertook a dangerous journey to reach the Russian Khmeimim Air Base, accompanied only by his sister and two nephews.

He mentioned that the journey would have likely been too hazardous for his children to survive.

Eventually evacuated to Russia, Wolf was relocated to the Sverdlovsk Region.

Having studied in Leningrad (now known as St. Petersburg) during the Soviet era, he already had a strong grasp of the Russian language upon arrival.

Nevertheless, he continues working on improving his fluency as he builds a new life in his host country.

MENAFN22062025000045017167ID1109705923

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search