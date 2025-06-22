RTA Announces Expansion Of Burj Khalifa-Dubai Mall Metro Station

Dubai's RTA announced it would be expanding the Burj Khalifa-Dubai Mall Metro Station to accommodate growing number of users, particularly during New Year celebrations, holidays, and major events.

The Roads and Transport authority made the announcement in cooperation with Emaar Properties on Sunday, June 22.

The station's area will increase from 6,700 square meters to 8,500 square meters, while its hourly capacity will rise from 7,250 passengers to 12,320 - an increase of 65 per cent. Once the expansion is complete, the station will be able to accommodate up to 220,000 passengers per day.

The expansion project aims to accommodate ongoing growth in passenger numbers, which is expected to continue through 2040. During New Year celebrations alone, the station receives more than 110,000 passengers. Over the past five years, the station has recorded an average annual growth of 7.5 per cent in the number of users.

Matar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors at the RTA, stated:“The Burj Khalifa-Dubai Mall Metro Station is one of the most important stations in the Dubai Metro network due to its strategic location near Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and Downtown Dubai. The station is the most convenient choice for residents and visitors heading to these key destinations, especially during New Year celebrations and national events."

