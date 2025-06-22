Key Findings From The Hong Kong Vitiligo Patients And Caregivers Survey Released For World Vitiligo Day

(From left) Mr. Chan (pseudonym), a patient with vitiligo; Dr. Chan Yung, a specialist in dermatology; and Ms. Amy Wong, a registered social worker from the Hong Kong Vitiligo Support Group, urge individuals with vitiligo to seek professional medical consultation for personalized treatment plan promptly and to avoid unproven remedies

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.