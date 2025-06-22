403
Houthis Threaten to Target U.S. Ships Over Iran Strike
(MENAFN) Yemen’s Houthi faction issued a stern warning on Saturday, declaring that it would strike U.S. naval vessels in the Red Sea if Washington launches military action against Iran.
"If America is involved in the attack and aggression against Iran ... the armed forces (Houthi forces) will target its ships and battleships in the Red Sea," stated Yahya Sarea, the Houthi military spokesperson, during a broadcast on a media outlet.
He emphasized their readiness, noting, "We follow and monitor all the movements in the region ... and we will take the necessary measures." He added a firm declaration of allegiance, saying: "We stand by Iran ... We will not allow America and its criminal entity to implement their plans in the region."
The threat came a day after U.S. President Donald Trump signaled impatience with Tehran, telling reporters on Friday that Iran has "a maximum of two weeks" to resume negotiations over its nuclear activities.
Tensions have escalated sharply in the Middle East over the past week. Israel launched a series of strikes targeting Iranian nuclear installations and high-ranking Iranian officials. The airstrikes, which destroyed significant infrastructure, resulted in the deaths of dozens of military officers and nuclear scientists. In retaliation, Tehran unleashed a barrage of missiles and drones on various Israeli locations.
The Houthi group, which holds large parts of northern Yemen, has been actively targeting Israel since November 2023. Their attacks began shortly after the onset of the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza, as a demonstration of support for the Palestinian cause.
