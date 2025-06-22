403
IAEA: No Radiation Leak Due To Attacks On Iranian Nuclear Facilities
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, June 22 (KUNA) -- The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Sunday that there were no indication of radiation leak following the US airstrikes on three nuclear facilities in Iran.
An IAEA statement on X said, "Following attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran - including Fordow - the IAEA can confirm that no increase in off-site radiation levels has been reported as of this time."
"IAEA will provide further assessments on situation in Iran as more information becomes available," it affirmed. (end)
amg
