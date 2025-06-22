Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Saudi Arabia Affirms It Found No Radiation Traces


2025-06-22 03:04:30
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, June 22 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia's Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Commission assured that Saudi's environment remains clear of radiation following the aftermath of United States bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities.
The Commission, via its X account, mentioned that it had not logged any traces of radiation in Saudi Arabia or Gulf nations. (end)
